WWE News: Paige Criticizes Company Over Treatment Of Women

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige appeared on the latest edition of the After the Bell podcast, where she criticized the company over the way it’s handling the women’s division.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc, the WWE Backstage pundit believes that most of the women aren’t receiving the attention they deserve, as the company has a tendency to focus on the same individuals time and time again.

“I don’t understand why we don’t have another all-girls pay-per-view. We had that one-off deal, what the hell is that about? Give us one every year. What the f***? That’s the whole purpose. We had a women’s evolution for a reason. And let’s stop talking about the women’s evolution and actually just let the women do whatever they want. I feel like a lot of the girls are being held back. I love the Four Horsewomen, don’t get me wrong, but there are a lot of women that should be given an opportunity.”

Paige went on to say that the women all work hard and cannot control their current situation, and revealed that the so-called revolution of women’s wrestling doesn’t interest her as much as it used to. She also doesn’t understand what’s preventing other women from receiving opportunities.

As Paige noted, WWE’s women got their own pay-per-view last October with Evolution. Of course, it is believed that the event was created to distract people from the negative press generated by the company’s working relationship with Saudi Arabia, which prohibited female performers from competing at the time.

However, even some members of the Four Horsewomen are unhappy with their current place in the company. As The Inquisitr reported this week, Charlotte Flair revealed that she isn’t happy as a tag team competitor and wants to return to the main event scene.

Flair doesn’t blame the downturn in women’s wrestling as management’s fault, though. According to “The Queen,” it’s up to performers to make an impression doing the matches and storylines they’re forced to work with.

During the interview, Paige opened up about her admiration for Flair, stating that she is a standout star of the entire roster. However, the former Divas Champion also conceded that Flair has been missing something lately, though she can’t pinpoint what that is.

It remains to be seen if WWE management will take these recent criticisms from their employees on board when booking the division going forward. The talent is available, but the majority of the performers rarely appear on television.