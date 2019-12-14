‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: The Lies Are Piling Up In Salem

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that fans are in for a wild ride this week in Salem as the brand new preview reveals that there will be a lot of lies floating around town.

In the newly released weekly preview, it’s revealed that three people will be telling some very big lies. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will swear to her current boyfriend, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) that she is completely over her former husband, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols).

However, Kayla certainly doesn’t seem as though she’s fully moved on from Steve. The pair were the love of each other’s lives after all, and they share two children together — Stephanie and Joey.

Steve and Kayla were once one of the greatest and most beloved couples on the soap opera, but circumstances have pulled them apart time and again. Now, Steve’s body is back in Salem, but his mind is not as Stefano DiMera has taken over Steve’s body in a shocking turn of events.

Kayla has yet to find out about the Steve/Stefano switch, but when all is revealed it will likely be heartbreaking for her to see the love of her life being controlled by Salem’s biggest villain.

Ciara lies to Victor about Ben; Kristen lies about her friendship with Lani; Kayla lies to herself. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC! pic.twitter.com/cw7e8fC2Vz — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 14, 2019

Meanwhile, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will also be spinning a web of lies. Ciara has been living at the Kiriakis mansion alongside her grandfather, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and his nephew Xander (Paul Telfer).

She’s been getting close the family and their company Titan in hopes of finding evidence that will prove Victor and Xander are the people responsible for killing Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause) and framing Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) for the crime.

Ben is currently in prison for killing his sister, but Ciara believes he’s innocent and will stop at nothing to get him his freedom, including lying to her grandfather about no longer being in love with Ben. However, it looks like Victor may bust Ciara’s lie when he confronts her about all of the visits she’s been making to the prison to see Ben as of late.

Although, Ciara could tell yet another lie and reveal to Vic that she’s been visiting her cousin, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), who is also in jail for killing Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans), and just so happens to be Ben’s cellmate.

In addition, Days of Our Lives fans will see Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) return to Salem with Lani Price (Sal Stowers). Kristen will seemingly try to get close to Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) as way to help Lani get revenge, but she’ll have to convince Gabi that she and Lani are not friends to set the plan into motion.