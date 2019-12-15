Anastasiya Kvitko Gives Her Fans An Eyeful Of Cleavage In Top With Plunging Neckline

Model Anastasiya Kvitko kicked off her Saturday night by giving her fans an eyeful of cleavage in her latest Instagram update. The beauty showcased her curves in a black top that had a plunging neckline.

The brunette’s top was strapless and featured an interesting design in which each side of the shirt covering Anastasiya’s breasts came to a point. Needles to say, the unique style drew the eye to her voluptuous chest. The number was also tight, calling attention to her thin waist. She teamed up the sexy top with a pair of skintight, high-rise blue jeans that hugged her hips.

Anastasiya’s post consisted of three pictures in which she struck different poses in the outfit. The pics captured her from the hip up, making each one all about her chest.

One snap showed the model with her hands on the edges of the top. She tilted her head to the side as she gave the camera a sultry look. Another snap showed her with her hands in her hair — a pose that put her cleavage on pull display. She leaned forward just a bit as she gave the camera a serious look. The remaining photo showed the beauty as she looked to the side and brushed her hair from the side of her face.

The model wore her hair parted in the middle and straight down over one shoulder. Her hair also appeared to be a little lighter than her normal color. Anastasiya’s makeup included sculpted brows, smoky eyeshadow and thick lashes. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a nude gloss on her lips. Anastasiya added a bit of bling to the look with a pair of dangle hoop earrings, a pendant necklace and bracelets. She donned a pale pink color on her long nails.

In the caption, Anastasiya mentioned that the sexy top was from PrettyLittleThing. She also asked her followers which photo they preferred.

Some of her followers had a favorite, but others couldn’t decide. However, it seemed everyone could agree that she looked smoking hot in the ensemble.

“All of them You look gorgeous,” said one admirer.

“Gorgeous on all three, beautiful style, necklace, hairstyle, eyes,” a second fan wrote.

“You’re breathtaking in all of them Angel,” commented a third fan.

“All three shots are mesmerizing and marvelous,” a fourth admirer said.

Anastasiya has a way of looking marvelous in her photos. Most of the time, she showcases her incredible physique, like she did recently in a skimpy bikini.