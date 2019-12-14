‘RHOC’ Stars Vicki Gunvalson And Emily Simpson Engage In Epic Twitter War

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson is coming out of her shell on Twitter after engaging co-star Vicki Gunvalson in a heated Twitter war. The women have gone back and forth quite a few times, delivering low blows, and hilarious jabs which fans are absolutely dying over. It all started earlier this week when Vicki took to Twitter to discuss how Emily talked behind her back on the most recent episode of RHOC.

Vicki was upset that Emily made comments about her age, where she described the OG of the OC as “geriatric” and said she should live in a convalescent home. Vicki noted that she can’t change her age, and told Emily that she would reach that point in life soon. It wasn’t long before Emily commented right back to Vicki’s tweet with a clap back fans are already calling legendary.

“And I said “senior citizen”… McDonalds and Arby’s offer “senior discounts” for 55 and older. So enjoy your roast beef sandwich,” Emily tweeted.

Emily’s “roast beef” comment was applauded over and over again by fans, with many insisting she be brought back for a third season.

Vicki was right back at her keyboard, telling Emily she didn’t eat fast food. The lawyer then shared an image of Vicki holding take out bags from fast-food giant In-N-Out, which had fans laughing more and more.

It didn’t end there either. A fan joined the conversation and said Emily’s behavior could be explained by her close relationship with Kelly Dodd. Vicki agreed and said that Emily drank the kool-aid.

“And by “drank the kool aid” you mean I didn’t turn on Kelly and hate her like the three of you wanted me to do. Your agenda was to turn everyone on the cast against Kelly and ice her out so she would be fired. I didn’t fall for it,” Emily tweeted back.

Some of the other RHOC cast members have gotten involved by choosing sides. Kelly thanked Emily for having her back, and for not joining the other women who have slammed her all season. Braunwyn Windham-Burke also commented on a photo that she loves Emily, which surprised Tamra Judge. Tamra asked if Braunwyn supported Emily’s comments, and the mother-of-seven noted that she just doesn’t like Vicki.

Tamra has since shaded Emily on Instagram by sharing a new photo of herself in a bikini. In the caption for the post, Tamra hashtagged “#myhipswork.” Emily recently underwent hip replacement surgery and a dramatic weight loss, but the mom wasn’t bothered by her co-stars diss.

“She should thank me. I gave her yet another reason to post a bikini pic,” Emily wrote in response to a fan account.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.