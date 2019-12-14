WWE Rumors: Recent Huge Signing Not Scheduled For Any Future Dates At All

After just two matches, no-one knows when this star will be seen again.

When Cain Velasquez hit the professional wrestling scene back in early October, WWE knew they had something big on their hands with his signing. He has put his name down on the dotted line for a multi-year deal even though he lost his first-ever match in quick fashion to Brock Lesnar. Now, many are wondering when they will see the former UFC star again, but it likely won’t be a while as they have nothing scheduled for him.

Velasquez showing up on the debut of Friday Night SmackDown made for huge news as he was back to face Lesnar once again. Then, the two squared off at Crown Jewel a month later and it was a match that ended quickly and not the way Velasquez wanted things to go.

It is known that Cain Velasquez’s knee injury is a bit worse than originally anticipated, and that was why his match with Lesnar was cut short. Earlier this month, he teamed up with Humberto Carrillo to face and defeat The O.C. at a WWE Live Event in Mexico City, but he may not be seen again anytime soon.

There is still the possibility that WWE and Velasquez want him to take some time off for knee surgery before the busy “Road to WrestleMania” season. It appears as if that may be what’s going on as he isn’t scheduled for any dates at all right now.

According to Ringside News, Cain Velasquez has no “committed dates” on the WWE schedule at all right now. That’s not to say that he won’t be added to any events, but he simply isn’t on the cards at this point whatsoever and no-one really knows when he will show up again.

Velasquez started off his WWE career in a big way with going right after Brock Lesnar and being paired up with Rey Mysterio on television. Now, Lesnar has moved over to Monday Night Raw and actually had a feud with Mysterio which also appears to have ended for now.

The deal that the former UFC star signed with WWE is said to be for three years, and that means there is still a lot of time left on it. For now, the company may be more concerned with him getting totally healthy rather than throwing him in the ring for a one-time match.

Cain Velasquez is going to end up being a big player in WWE one day, but there is no telling when he will return to the ring. Fans are looking forward to what’s next for him, but they’re going to have to wait until the right time arrives.