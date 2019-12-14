Ashley Graham Shows Off Baby Bump As She Stretches In A Sports Bra, Reveals Weight Gain During Pregnancy

Ashley Graham continued to share snippets of her inspirational journey to motherhood with the latest photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the mother-to-be is doing yoga was in a black sports bra and a matching pair of leggings in a cozy-looking corner of a well-lit room. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl balanced most of her body weight on one arm and leg as she posed with apparent ease on a blue yoga mat.

In the caption, Ashley admitted that she had gained 50 pounds during her pregnancy thus far but revealed that it doesn’t really bother her. She also said that she’s enjoying her pregnancy and expressed gratitude that it’s allowed her to be mobile and flexible. Ashley shared that she’s been doing yoga, getting acupuncture and massages, confessing that all of these activities have helped her to truly embrace the experience of being pregnant.

The photo attracted over 80,000 Instagram likes and close to 400 comments in the first 30 minutes after it was posted. In the comments section, fans praised Ashley for how good she made pregnancy look.

“And to top it off you look absolutely glowy and gorgeous mama,” one fan wrote.

“I’m 6 months pregnant and SO inspired by your commitment to fitness and self-love!” another person added.

“I admire your movement and mobility, girl! It’s not easy! You look fabulous!”a third person gushed.

Others loved the fact that she was unaffected by the pregnancy weight gain. Mothers and mothers-to-be also shared their positive pregnancy stories.

“So happy that you’ve figured out what works best to make you feel best,” one fan wrote. “Love that you don’t care about your weight gain!! It’s refreshing. Really all about what’s best for you & your boy!! I can’t wait to see all his cuteness!!”

This isn’t the first time that Ashley has mad her pregnancy look fun. In a previous video clip, she did a goofy dance in a curve-hugging ruched floral dress and jokingly pointed out how “weird” her belly looked in the outfit. She even growled a little bit after she poked fun at her baby bump. The video has been viewed over 3 million times so far and close to 5,000 people have commented on it.

A previous clip also captured her kicking her way down the steps of a trailer Rockette-style as she sang. This social media update has been liked almost half a million times and 1,600-plus Instagram users have commented on it.