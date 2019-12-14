Ariel Winter Flashes Toned Midriff In Clingy Crop Top While Running Errands In L.A.

Ariel Winter put her taut waistline and trim midsection on display as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon. The Modern Family actress caught the attention of paparazzi while on an errands run and ended up making headlines with her casual but stylish attire.

Photos published today by the Daily Mail showed the 24-year-old star looking chic in a black crop top that exposed her toned midriff. The flattering piece was a long-sleeved, mock-turtleneck design that fit her like a glove, looking snug on her perky chest. The deep dark color offered a beautiful contrast to her fair skin and milky complexion, calling attention to her powdered face.

Ariel teamed up the clingy top with an elegant pair of white straight leg trousers, with a waistline that rose just below her belly button. The item sported a subtle checkered print in black, which complemented her top and added a sophisticated touch to her casual-chic look.

The classy garment did a spectacular job at showcasing her slim figure. The tight-fitting pants highlighted Ariel’s chiseled thighs and accentuated her sculpted hips. However, the clear focus of the shots was her gym-honed midsection and flat tummy, which she proudly showed off in the midriff-baring outfit.

The Sofia the First star completed her look with clunky shoes, trotting the pavement in a pair of strappy sandals that matched the color of her crop top. Her footwear sported a woven design and chunky high heels, adding height to her petite frame. The sandals were open-toed, offering a glimpse of her fiery-red pedicure. Ariel accessorized her black-and-white ensemble with a flashy Louis Vuitton handbag in a bright red color, which featured gold metal details that truly made the item pop. She carried her cell phone in her hand, showing off its pastel pink case.

Ariel kept her makeup minimal, rocking a bold burgundy lipstick that harmonized with her accessories. The Last Movie Star actress wore her raven tresses down, letting her locks fall down her back in an unruly fashion and bounce up around her head as she made her way across the leaf-strewn pavement. The dark-haired beauty had a lively spring in her step and flashed her slender ankles as she jumped off the sidewalk to cross the street.

The brunette stunner went very light on jewelry, donning just a discreet pair of stud earring and very little else. Her nails featured a trendy flat manicure and appeared to be sporting white French tips.

According to an article run by the Daily Mail yesterday, Ariel wore virtually the same outfit on Thursday while grabbing lunch at Joan’s On Third with a male companion. The actress had on the same trousers, shoes, and purse, and wore a simple black top that was also long-sleeved. She even wore the same understated earrings and clutched her pink-cased phone. The main difference, other than the lack of midriff-flaunting, was her hairstyle. Her locks were pulled up in a high ponytail, with a couple of rebel tendrils framing her face.