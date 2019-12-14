‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Sizzles In Black Mini Dress And Thigh-High Boots

‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain gave her 3.9 million Instagram followers a peek into her girls’ night out in Las Vegas, Nevada by sharing a picture of herself with two girlfriends.

The picture of the stunning trio was taken at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, which fans knew because Lauren included the luxurious hotel in the geotag of the post. The blond bombshell stood in the middle of the group, and looked smoking-hot in a black mini dress that hugged her curves. Due to the angle of the shot, Lauren’s bump wasn’t really visible, and instead her fans just focused on the hint of cleavage peeking out of the cut-out on her dress, and the way her toned thighs were on display. Lauren stuck to one color for the entire ensemble and accessorized with a pair of thigh-high black boots.

Lauren’s blond hair was down in a sleek style, with some pinned back away from her face. Her makeup was natural, with a pink hue on her lips.

To her left, a friend stood in an edgy ensemble. The brunette beauty wore a voluminous white top that had a plunging neckline which revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. She drew attention to her curves by adding a star necklace that draped down her chest, and tucked the top into a pair of high-waisted leather pants. She wore a pair of white pointed-toe boots and carried a chic bag with text on it.

To Lauren’s other side stood her second friend, also a gorgeous brunette. That friend kept things a bit more covered up and paired high-waisted leather pants with a white Guns N’ Roses t-shirt. She added a black bag and rocked a nude lip color.

The trio stood on a bridge overlooking a canal in the hotel, and were all smiling in the snap. Lauren commented in the caption that she loved having the opportunity to have a glam girls’ night.

The blond bombshell’s followers loved the sizzling snap, and the post received over 3,400 likes within just 50 minutes. Many of her fans shared their thoughts on the breathtaking trio in the comment section.

“You’re so beautiful and glowing,” one follower commented.

“You have some gorgeous friends!” another fan said.

One follower couldn’t get enough of Lauren’s beauty, and commented “you look radiant.”

Another simply said “lovely ladies,” accompanied by two rose emoji.

While Lauren’s bump wasn’t particularly visible in this snap, she has been flaunting it on Instagram for her fans on a consistent basis. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Lauren shared a photo in which she rocked a pink sleeveless crop top and high-waisted booty shorts. She turned to the side in the snap and showed off her sizeable bump, as well as her muscular legs.