Alexina Graham Exudes Sultry Vibes In Sheer Lingerie On Instagram

Alexina Graham shared a sizzling new Instagram update with her fans today. The photo showed her exuding sultry vibes, as she rocked sheer lingerie.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel posed against a dark piece of furniture. She lay sideways and rested her head on the edge of the seat, and gazed directly at the camera. The pink teddy that she wore featured sheer fabric, which left little to the imagination. This included the bra portion, which left her chest on major display. The ensemble clung low on her cleavage, with matching straps that were accessorized with a bow. Meanwhile, the rest of the lingerie was made up of light pink, see-through fabric that flowed over her midriff.

Alexina wore her hair down, although it was brushed over her head and behind her. Her locks were hidden from view for the most part, although a couple of strands fell in front of her eyes. The stunner’s makeup included lipstick and mascara, although she didn’t wear heavy foundation. This meant that her freckles were easily seen. She glanced at the camera with her lips closed. And although she wasn’t smiling, the photo captured her flirty mood.

In the backdrop was a window with diffused light streaming into the room, as the model’s chest glowed. Plus, the soft lighting left her skin looking flawless.

The update was geotagged in New York, and it was taken by a celebrity photographer named Zoey Grossman. Alexina also noted that the piece she was wearing from Victoria’s Secret, and that she would be spending the holidays in the city.

Fans gushed about the new photo in the comments section.

“Beautiful picture stunning eyes,” raved a follower.

“Love the necklace,” complimented an admirer.

“Is it safe to say she’s a goddess yet?” wondered a fan.

Others responded to her question in the captions, and said they would be in places like Utah, their office, or wishing they could be in Paris, France.

Followers can hope for more holiday-themed posts in the coming weeks.

In addition, the bombshell showed off her figure in a pink bra earlier this month. The lingerie featured frayed lace edges all around. It was light pink, and complemented her red hair. Alexina wore her locks down in waves, as some of it fell on her chest. She placed both of her hands on the sides of her head, and closed her eyes. The model stuck her tongue out, and kept all the attention on her curves by forgoing accessories.