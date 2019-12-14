Teyana Taylor Rocks Her Famous Abs To Announce Her Collaboration With Pretty Little Thing

Teyana Taylor shared visuals with her 9.8 million Instagram followers to announce her latest venture with Pretty Little Thing as their newest brand ambassador.

The multitalented star showed off her stunning physique on her personal Instagram page on Saturday, December 14. In the first slide, Taylor is seen on stage performing. As she seductively moves her body on stage, Taylor is wearing a red, leather outfit from Pretty Little Thing. The singer’s top is cropped at the end of her chest, showing off her famous, washboard abs. Her pants are tightly fit, clinging on to her legs and thighs. She is seen singing on stage while slowly thrusting her body at the end of the video.

In the second slide of Taylor’s Instagram post, the Madea’s Family Reunion star’s fans are able to get a more close-up view of her hair and makeup. Her black hair is styled in a center part and flows down to her breasts. For makeup, Taylor decided to go for a more natural look. The singer’s skin looks flawless as she added in foundation, highlighter on her cheeks and nose and a clear lip gloss.

In another slide of her lengthy Instagram post, Taylor is giving her fans a glimpse of her plump backside. In the photo, she is seen walking away from the audience towards the back of the stage. As she is walking away, her background dancers are seen on the side of the stage smiling as she walks away. Taylor’s fans are also able to get a glimpse of red, white and black sneakers that she has on in the Instagram snapshot.

At the time of writing, the visuals from Taylor received more than 160,000 likes under her post. The post also received more than 2,000 comments from Taylor’s fans.

“So bad,” one follower said.

“The hair is laid GET BACK,” another fan chimed in.

“Yo figure is everything,” another fan said.

Loading...

In her caption, Taylor announced to her fans that she was excited to begin her role as Pretty Little Thing’s newest brand ambassador. She shared with her fans that, not only did she make the outfit she was wearing from Pretty Little Thing pants, but she couldn’t wait to get into the design house and “bring that Harlem spice” to the fast-fashion brand.

Taylor has had her hands in multiple ventures since the beginning of her career. The mother-of-one has been a brand ambassador for Puma in the past. She is also currently signed to Kanye West’s label, G.O.OD. Music.