Lori Loughlin’s Legal Team Is Making Shocking Allegations Against The Government

Lori Loughlin's attorneys believe that evidence is being concealed.

In a shocking new twist in regards to the college admissions scandal, former Full House actress Lori Loughlin’s lawyers are making strong allegations against the government. They believe that not all pieces of evidence in relation to this case have been released. They are also claiming that there is evidence that exists that proves Loughlin’s innocence, according to USA Today.

Loughlin’s legal team is particularly interested in what the FBI has discovered about the admitted mastermind of this scheme, Rick Singer. They also want to know what the University of Southern California knew about Singer’s illegal activity. The lawyers are requesting “all information” that has been discovered through the investigation about Singer’s interactions with his clients.

The actresse’s legal team, led by Sean Berkowitz, insist that these reports will help prove that Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli genuinely believed that the $500,000 they paid Singer was to be taken as a donation and not a bribe. Their new statment doesn’t hold back from calling out the government.

“The Government’s theory in this case is that Giannulli and Loughlin knowingly bribed a rogue USC administrator in order to secure their daughters’ admission to the university. But the Government appears to be concealing exculpatory evidence that helps show that both Defendants believed all of the payments they made would go to USC itself — for legitimate, university-approved purposes — or to other legitimate charitable causes. The Government’s failure to disclose this information is unacceptable, and this Court should put a stop to it.”

This is a new turn in what has already been a very complicated case involving dozens of other wealthy and influential parents who have been accused of using bribery and other illegal measures to give their children an unfair shot at getting into a particular college.

In addition to the alleged $500,000 bribe, Giannulli and Loughlin have also been accused of trying to falsely present their daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, as crew recruits. They are facing a plethora of charges including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, honest services fraud, money laundering and federal programs bribery. They have pleaded not guilty, turning down opportunities to take a plea deal. If they are convicted, they could spend decades behind bars.

Nevertheless, there have been rumors circulating that Loughlin might be getting closer to caving. As The Inquisitr previously reported, inside sources have said that Loughlin has been wanting to take a plea deal but has been held back by her husband. She could still go this route but would still likely spend time in prison.