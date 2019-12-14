‘Racing Wives’ Star Samantha Busch Puts On Sizzling Fashion Show & Asks Followers Which Outfit Is Best

Less than 24 hours ago, Racing Wives star Samantha Busch took to Instagram to put on a sizzling fashion show for her 161,000 followers.

In the caption, the reality TV star explained that she loved the Christmas and holiday season. Then, she noted that she wanted her followers’ opinions on which of the outfits she sported in the short video clip was the best choice.

The video clip kicked off with Samantha rocking a gorgeous shimmering-golden dress with an extra layer of fabric wrapped around her waist. The gown featured a deep v-neckline that allowed Busch to flaunt a little cleavage for the camera as she twirled.

The second was a peasant-style white long-sleeved dress. While the white gown also had a v-neckline it wasn’t nearly as revealing as the golden dress. The white dress paired well with her dark-brown tresses and her tanned complexion.

After working the white dress from a few different angles, she twirled and transitioned into an olive-green dress with white polka dots. The polka dot dress featured a deep v-neckline as well, which exposed a little of the Racing Wives star’s bust for the camera. The dress, however, looked to be a little longer in length then the first two she sported.

Samantha brought the short fashion show to a close by going for something a little more comfortable and casual. The last outfit included a snug black top, tattered light-blue jeans, and a shimmering-white sequin blazer.

During the video, the brunette bombshell looked to be in some sort of changing room or closet as a whole wall of lighted mirrors was visible in the background behind her. Off to the side, a nook filled with clothes hanging on a clothing rod was also visible.

In the short time the post has been live on her profile, her followers showered it with just shy of 20,000 views and a little over 150 comments. For the most part, her fans were more than happy to share their thoughts on which outfit looked best on her tiny frame.

Many agreed the white dress was great for the holiday season. They, however, thought the gold dress was more flattering to her body.

One follower noted, “Gold dress for New Years. Sequin blazer for the Christmas party.”

Loading...

“Everything looks great on you, but I like the gold,” a second fan added.

A third gushed, “Sam, all the outfits look amazing on you.”

“Your dark hair makes the white dress look SMASHING! Just saying,” a fourth chimed in.

Samantha even had many followers who gave advice in the accessories department. Many noted that her clutch bag needed to add a pop of color with the white dress. A few agreed the color red would pair great with the white dress for the Christmas season.