Madi Edwards Tugs On Her Shorts While Rocking A Tiny Crop Tank

Madi Edwards shared a new selfie with her Instagram fans today. She was seen tugging on her shorts, and paired it with a tiny crop tank.

The stunner held the phone with her left hand, and stood in a room with white walls and wood flooring. She placed her thumb in her shorts’ belt loop, and tugged it forward. The bottoms were light denim with frayed edges. Meanwhile, Madi showed off her cleavage in a tiny crop tank. It had very thin straps and a low neckline. The chest area featured a corset-like, structured look and left her toned midriff on full display.

The model was seen wearing her hair down in a middle part. Her roots were looking pretty dark, while the rest of her locks were glowing and platinum blond. She straightened her hair for the shot, with her hair falling in front of her shoulders.

Her makeup included dark liner on her lower lids, along with purple eyeshadow. She also sported pink blush and light lipstick. Madi stuck her tongue out to the side in a playful way, and tilted her head slightly to the right. Her short, choker necklace popped in the shot, thanks to it sparkling against her skin. She also accessorized with three, thin bracelets on her right wrist.

The bombshell’s phone case also matched her pink manicure. It read, “ME” in matching lettering with orange shadows.

The backdrop was sparse with no furniture. The door was open, and plenty of light streamed in from the left side of the frame. Madi’s skin looked flawless in the shot, and also quite tan, considering that it’s mid-December.

Fans left their rave reviews in the comments section.

“You GOT IT,” gushed a follower.

“You. are. stunning,” declared an admirer.

“Wow babe so beautiful,” wrote a fan.

Others referred to the captions.

“I disagree with the universes decision!!!!!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

The model didn’t specify where she was trying to head to on the plane, but perhaps she’ll update everyone once she finally gets going on her travels.

In addition, Madi shared another selfie several days ago. This time, it was all about her tiny waist as she rocked a crop tank & lingerie bottoms. The shirt was white with blue floral accents, with a strap falling down her left shoulder. Meanwhile, her bottoms were white and lacy. She stood in front of a white bed, and held a self tanner in her hand. Her face was obscured by her phone, but her wavy hair was visible.