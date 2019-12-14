Kate Upton Looks Stunning In Fluffy White Robe With A Drink In Her Hand

Blond bombshell Kate Upton surprised her 6.2 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous snap that flaunted her beauty. Though not much of her hourglass physique was on display, fans were able to see Kate enjoying herself with a drink in her hand.

In the snap, Kate’s curves were covered up by a fluffy white robe that was pulled closed and tied around her body. The robe was slightly oversized, and appeared to be cozy on her petite frame. Her knees were barely visible at the bottom of the frame, and the neckline obscured her ample assets.

Though the look didn’t show much skin, Kate’s beauty was still on full display. The blond bombshell looked down, and her eyelids were dusted with a shimmering gold eyeshadow. She appeared to have mascara on her lashes but not much else. The stunner’s skin looked flawless in the shot, with a swipe of blush giving her a healthy glow and bold brows framing her eyes. She added a bit of festive flair by putting on some warm red lipstick, and she accessorized with a pair of geometric statement earrings.

Kate’s blond locks were down in tousled waves, and she had a huge smile on her face. She had her nails done in a neutral nude hue, and grasped a glass of what looked like rose wine in a Champagne flute. A colorful wall with shades of green was visible behind her, and Kate appeared to be having a blast.

Her followers loved the peek into her relaxation and pampering, and the post received over 8,300 likes within just 21 minutes. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look.

“Such a beautiful shot Kate,” one follower said, followed by two heart emoji.

Another fan responded to the sassy caption that Kate paired the photo with, and commented “sparkling is perfectly acceptable with breakfast,” referring to the libation in her hand.

The photo had one follower feeling particularly festive, and the fan said “happy holidays beautiful!”

Yet another fan kept things simple and just said “so pretty!”

While Kate shares plenty of snaps showcasing her curvaceous physique, she also shows fans a glimpse into her life as a mom and wife from time to time. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Kate shared an adorable snap she took with her husband, professional baseball player Justin Verlander. Both Kate and Justin donned black beanies and snuggled close in warm jackets to take a frosty photo that highlighted their love for one another.