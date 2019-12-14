WWE News: Goldberg Threatens The Undertaker – ‘I Owe Him A Receipt’

Could the two legends be in line for another match?

It was supposed to be a “Legend vs. Legend Match,” but it ended up turning into one of the most criticized matches in WWE history. Over the summer, Goldberg and The Undertaker battled at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, and it ended with the “Deadman” picking up a victory in their first bout ever. Now, Goldberg isn’t ready to step out of the ring entirely and that’s why he’s issuing threats at the former world champion.

During the match, Goldberg suffered an injury which led to him being knocked kind of “silly” and it caused the bout to suffer. Some series and moves ended up appearing sloppy and at the time, no-one truly realized why things were coming off so poorly.

After the match was over, Goldberg did confirm that he had suffered an injury a few minutes into the match. The injury didn’t allow him to perform at the top of his game and it led to the match suffering in quality, but it wasn’t something that anyone could help.

At the end of it all, the two legends were facing off for the first time ever and The Undertaker picked up an iconic victory. Some may think that with their age and no longer being active in-ring superstars, that there wouldn’t be any retribution for Goldberg, but they’d be wrong.

WWE

This Sunday night, WWE will present TLC with a special showing of Broken Skull Sessions airing on the WWE Network after it is over. The official Twitter of the WWE Network showed a small clip from this weekend’s show and it was Stone Cold Steve Austin playing a rapid-fire word game with Goldberg.

Austin threw out the names of different people and Goldberg spoke the first word that came to his mind. Guys like Ric Flair, Diamond Dallas Page, Paul Heyman, and others were named, and usually, Goldberg had something kind and considerate to say about them.

.@steveaustinBSR gets to the bottom line with @Goldberg on some of the biggest names in sports-entertainment ahead of #BrokenSkullSessions streaming THIS SUNDAY after #WWETLC! pic.twitter.com/HKtdYGCCmV — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 12, 2019

Loading...

When Austin named The Undertaker, though, Goldberg paused before issuing his threat.

“I owe him a receipt.”

Sure, that may never amount to another match or anything, but it was interesting to hear him throw it out. Many have to know that Goldberg and The Undertaker were not happy with how their first match went down, but will they get another chance to make it right?

While neither superstar will ever have a full-time schedule again in WWE, special events aren’t out of the question. The promotion is returning to Saudi Arabia many times over the next decade for more events, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see Goldberg and The Undertaker get one more crack at each other.