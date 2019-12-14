‘The Young And The Restless’ 12 Days Of Christmas: Tracey Bregman And Christian LeBlanc Answer Fan Question

The Young and the Restless is offering fans a gift with its 12 days of Christmas celebration this year. For the first day in the countdown, two fan favorites delighted viewers with a fun question and answer session.

Lauren and Michael Baldwin actors Tracey Bregman and Christian LeBlanc kicked off the Christmas countdown for the show. The on-screen couple stood in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, and Tracey held a beautifully wrapped red and white box with a large red bow. The actress wore a lovely animal print long sleeve dress, and she looked glamorous with her highlighted blond hair in soft waves that fell over both shoulders. She wore gorgeous holiday makeup that featured shimmery golden eyeshadow complemented with black eyeliner and mascara. On her lips, the Lauren actress wore a frosted golden shade. She completed her holiday look with dangling earrings, a dark manicure, and a beautiful ring.

Christian wore a red and white striped shirt with a white collar, which he paired with a red tie and pinstriped jacket. The Michael actor wore his hair parted on one side in a slightly more tamed style than he’s recently worn. He finished off the look with a crisp white handkerchief in his pocket.

Tracey lifted the lid off the box, and Christian rifled his hand through the various questions in a dramatic manner. He even joked that he might need five minutes before he chose one. Once the actor retrieved a slip of paper with a question written on it, Tracey read it.

“What is the farthest place you’ve traveled to for a holiday?”

Tracey thought for a moment, and she admitted that Canada is the longest journey she’s taken for a holiday celebration, which she noted wasn’t very far. As for Christian, he said he traveled to Israel for Sukkot, which is a week-long Jewish festival that comes just after Yom Kippur.

The video received more than 13,000 views, and over 1,800 “likes” within the first few hours after Y&R shared it. The show also invited its fans to play along by answering the question in the comments, and dozens of Instagram users left a comment.

“Greece. You two have always been a terrific couple to watch,” replied a fan.

“Canada, Tracey. Our country is really beautiful. Proud to be a Canadian,” a second viewer wrote.

“I went to Newfoundland for Christmas years ago,” admitted a third follower.

“Always stay home for Xmas! Boston,” a fourth wrote, including a Christmas tree, heart, and present emoji.