Viki Odintcova Shows Off Cleavage In An Orange Swimsuit In The Snow

Viki Odintcova

Viki Odintcova shared a new Instagram photo today with her fans. She was seen flaunting her cleavage in an orange swimsuit while it was snowing.

The model was seen posing in the water, which may have been a thermal pool. She sported a low-cut swimsuit, and she propped herself halfway out of the water. She rested her face on her elbow, while she arched her back and put her booty on display. The ensemble had thick straps, and she accessorized with a short, cross necklace.

In addition, Viki wore her hair pulled back into a large, high bun. She wrapped a piece of her locks around the base. She smiled sweetly for the shot, and tilted her head slightly to the left. She was seen wearing natural-looking makeup, which included pink lipstick but no blush. She also placed her right hand on the silver grate in front of her, which revealed her arm tattoo. Plus, her light pink manicure peeked through. Besides that, she kept her accessories to a minimum, with no bracelets or rings.

The pool that the stunner was in had bright, blue water. Behind that was a stone building with multiple arched windows. Snow was falling, with some of it piled up along the edges of the building.

The geotag revealed that the photo was taken in Crans-Montana, which is in Valais, Switzerland. The area is known for their ski resorts, which explains the snow in the image. Plus, Viki tagged the photographer, Alexander Mavrin. She also noted that the swimsuit was from the Ultima Collection, which she promoted in her two newest updates.

Fans seemed to love the photo, as they left compliments in the comments section.

“D*mn, heated I take it?? By the way gorgeous pic,” gushed an admirer.

“Wonderful eyes you have,” noted a follower.

“Quite delicious, breathtaking beauty <3 <3 <3,” wrote a fan.

“Amazing 🙂 enjoy the time there,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

Considering that the photographer has recently said that he’s in Poland, this image from Switzerland is likely a throwback.

The bombshell previously shared another photo where she rocked a bikini. The ensemble was white, with a strapless top with a front-tie accent. Viki sat on a raised edge by a pool, and leaned against a circular column. She wore her hair slicked back behind her shoulders, and smiled while giving a coy expression. The model placed her toes on the ground but popped her heels, and bent her knees. The photo was taken on a sunny day.