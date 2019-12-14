‘Playboy’ Hottie Sarah Harris Looks Smoking Hot In A White Bikini On A Windy Day

Sarah Harris was in full bombshell mode in a skimpy bikini for her latest Instagram video, which she posted to her account on Saturday.

The Playboy model looked smoking hot in the white bikini as she strolled along the beach on a windy day. Sarah showcased her abundant cleavage, tiny waist, flat tummy, curvy hips, and long, lean legs in the tiny two-piece, which she covered with an open animal-print robe, which billowed in the wind.

In a previous Instagram post, Sarah rocked the same bikini, revealing that it was made by the brand FashionNova.

Sarah accessorized the beach look with a pair of dark, trendy sunglasses, a dainty gold chain and pendant around her neck, a pair of black sandals, and some gold bangle bracelets on her wrist as she sipped on a Bang Energy drink.

The model wore her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in loose waves that fell behind her back and over her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup for the clip, which consisted of defined eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and pink blush on her cheekbones. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face and some dark berry-colored lipstick to her pout to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the post, Sarah revealed that she was on Waiheke Island, and that she was excited that it was finally summer in her home country of New Zealand. A body of water, a rocky shore, and green foliage can be seen all around her in the video.

Of course, Sarah’s over 2.2 million followers fell in love with the video, watching the clip over 22,000 times and leaving more than 50 comments in the first 40 minutes after it was shared to the network.

“I wanna be with you in that place,” one of the model’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the video.

“Beautiful as always!!! So proud of you,” another adoring fan stated.

Loading...

“You look so beautiful and happy,” a third social media user gushed over the Playboy beauty.

“You Rock the curves Sarah,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier this month Sarah celebrated her birthday with a shot of herself rocking a tiny maroon string bikini on the beach.

Fans went wild for the photo of the stunning model, and showed their love for the picture by clicking the like button on Sarah Harris’ post more than 27,000 times while leaving nearly 900 comments on the snap to date.