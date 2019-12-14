Kathie Lee Gifford Stuns In Tight Black Dress & Chic Updo At Event In Houston

Kathie Lee Gifford’s most recent social media share is earning her a ton of attention from her army of fans. As those who follow the mother of two on Instagram know, Gifford is no stranger to sharing glimpses into her life with fans, especially now that she is no longer on The Today Show. Since leaving her post, the beauty has been enjoying her move to the Nashville area but she hasn’t completely stepped out of the spotlight and has been using her celebrity to do good.

In the most recent image that was shared on her page, Gifford attended the Helping a Hero Awards in Houston, Texas. This is an organization that she says “loves and supports” the troops. In the photo itself, Gifford struck a pose in front of a blue and white step-and-repeat next to Lee Greenwood and his wife. The former Today Show host was all smiles, looking straight into the camera as she put her arm around Greenwood.

The 66-year-old looked radiant, wearing her long locks pulled back in a high updo with a few pieces of loose hair falling around her face. The mother of two rocked a stunning application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss. Looking chic and flawless for the occasion, Gifford had her amazing figure on display in a tight black dress with a small cutout on the shoulder.

The post has only been live on the television personality’s page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from her fans with over 7,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the post to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more took time to drop a line and applaud her for all of the charity work that she has been doing.

“Wonderful looking group. Wonderful cause. May God bless each of you,” one fan commented on the photo.

“You are beautiful, Kathie!,” a second social media user added with a heart-eye emoji.

“I am so glad you said “YES” when we extended the invitation! You are a perfect recipient of the Lee Greenwood Award in the company of President George H.W. Bush, Randy Travis, Roger Clemens and others! Congratulations AND thank you!,” another fan raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Gifford stunned in another chic outfit, that time striking a pose in a furry white jacket and jeans in her new hometown of Franklin, Tennessee. That particular post racked up over 130 comments.