Cindy Prado Shows Off Booty In Tiger-Print Bikini

Cindy Prado shared a new Instagram photo today, and it was all about her bikini.

The swimsuit featured tiger-print in orange and black, although most of her ensemble was hidden from view, thanks to her pose. The model stood with her back angled towards the camera, as she popped her booty. The bikini bottoms were small and thong-cut, with her side ties resting high on her hips. The straps also featured the animal-print. Cindy looked down over her left shoulder with a big smile on her face, and accessorized with dark sunglasses. The glasses featured a gold frame and elaborate circular accents on the sides, and fell down her nose slightly. She also wore gold earrings, and rings.

The stunner sported her hair down in a casual, middle part. Her locks featured voluminous waves, which were brushed behind her shoulders for the most part. Her locks reached the middle of her back. She raised her left hand towards her forehead, and revealed her light pink manicure. The bikini top peeked through under her arm, and revealed some of her sideboob. And while most of her face was obscured by her glasses, she wore light pink lipstick and some blush.

The model stood outdoors, and posed in front of high-rise buildings. She leaned against a low, silver railing. It looked like a clear day with some clouds in the sky, although Cindy was photographed out of the sunlight. Either way, her skin looked flawless in the lighting. The geotag revealed that she was in Miami Beach, Florida.

Fans seemed to be feeling the flirty update, and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Lovely! Absolute perfection!!!” gushed an admirer.

“Crying I love this pic sm,” wrote a follower.

Loading...

“Uff, pretty smile and nice body,” declared a fan.

“D*yyyyyuum then she must be happy ASF!! Lol,” said a fourth Instagram user.

Because it wasn’t just the picture that was flirty, as Cindy hinted at why she looked so happy in the captions.

In addition, the bombshell shared another bikini pic a couple of days ago. She kept the animal-print theme rolling, as she opted for a leopard-print ensemble. She posed with her sandy booty facing the camera, as she was seen standing by the ocean. The third photo of the set was arguably the most revealing, as she held the untied bikini straps in her hands. She was also seen posing with a palm tree, and wore her hair down.