Ashley Alexiss Puts On A Tight Teddy For A Sexy New Instagram Pic

Plus-size model, Ashley Alexiss, shared a new Instagram photo today which showed her rocking a tight teddy while striking a sexy pose in a bathroom setting.

The model was seen in a light pink ensemble that appeared to be made of sheer fabric with diamond designs across it. The garment allowed her to flaunt her curves as it clung to her chest and featured a high cut above the hips.

It wasn’t just the outfit that was eye-catching, the sexy pose the stunner struck added to the photo’s allure. Ashley closed her eyes and tilted her head back, allowing it to rest against the wall. Her hair mostly fell down her back, with some locks brushed in front of her right shoulder. Her hands were placed on either side of her as she extended her legs out. She had her right foot pointed, which brought attention to her word tattoo, while bending her left knee slightly.

The model was situated in a dark room that featured a purple half-wall, with a grayish wall in the backdrop. One bright light lit up the wall on the right side of the frame. The same light also created a dramatic vibe, enhancing the blonde’s curves while also giving her skin a flawless glow.

Ashley sat on the edge of a bathtub edged in gray marble with a waterfall faucet while bubbles floated on the water next to her.

Fans seemed to be feeling the new photo, as they left compliments in the comments section.

“Curvacious,” declared an admirer.

“Drool! Hot d*mn!” exclaimed a follower.

Others referred to the captions.

“That’s all I want for Christmas…,” wrote a fan.

“The calendar was the best gift I bought myself this year!” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

There are plenty of reasons for the model’s followers to grab a calendar. In addition to the all-nude theme this year, Ashley is offering personalization options along with a birthday message. It retails for just under $60.

In addition, the bombshell shared another update yesterday that was also about lingerie. This time, she rocked a black, strapless corset. It was fairly revealing, thanks to the vertical mesh strips that left parts of her cleavage on display. The front center of the piece featured five, silver clasps with an industrial vibe. Plus, silver hardware lined both sides of her body. Ashley completed her look with thigh-high boots, and took the selfie with her left hand.