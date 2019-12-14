WWE News: Superstar Reveals Truth About Injury Keeping Him Out Of The Ring

Rumors have been flying, but the big man needed to set them straight.

A number of superstars have been dealing with injuries and been absent from WWE television lately, but one is very noticeable. It has been a while since Braun Strowman was viewed by anyone and it’s rather difficult not to notice his absence on Friday Night SmackDown. While there has been some speculation as to what’s been going on with him, the big man actually revealed what injury is keeping him out of the ring.

WWE has tried to update fans more over the years and let them actually know what kind of injuries the superstars are going through. Sometimes, though, things are not legit injuries and are there simply for storyline purposes, but this is not one of those instances.

Fans have noticed that Braun Strowman hasn’t been on WWE television in a while, and it actually led to an angle being cancelled from last week’s Friday Night SmackDown. The cancellation of that angle being shot also led to a title match being taken off of the card for this Sunday’s TLC.

WWE gave the reasoning of a “sore hip” as an explanation as to why Strowman was off of TV and out of the ring. Rumors were going around that he was suffering from back spasms which caused him to be pulled from live events and not cleared for action.

As reported by Wrestling Inc., it appeared as if the latter is the real injury for Strowman.

Strowman posted a picture on his official Instagram on Saturday, and either by accident or on purpose, he revealed his true injury. While the big man didn’t go into much detail, he did say he was “nursing this old back of mine,” and he was looking for someone to make him laugh since he was bored.

The angle that was meant to take place on last week’s SmackDown was one with Shinsuke Nakamura. It was set to lead to a program between the two superstars and go into a match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, but it had to be scrapped entirely due to the injury.

With the injury not allowing Strowman to be cleared for in-ring action, neither he nor Nakamura are scheduled for TLC on Sunday.

There is no word on how long Braun Strowman will be out of the ring due to the back injury, but it doesn’t appear to be overly serious. Despite the report of a “sore hip” from WWE and rumors of other issues, Strowman has confirmed that it is his back giving him problems.