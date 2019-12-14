Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Toned Figure In Crop Top & Miniskirt During L.A. Outing

Brunette bombshell Emily Ratajkowski put on a very leggy display as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday. Photos published today by the Daily Mail showed the 28-year-old hottie rocking a very revealing miniskirt and blazer ensemble that offered a copious view of her endless pins.

According to the media outlet, Emily was headed to a meeting at The Grove shopping center. The Sports Illustrated babe gave off some serious boss babe vibes as she strutted the pavement with absolute confidence and a fierce attitude.

The London-born beauty was certainly dressed to impress. Just like she’s been spotted doing on numerous occasions, the Inamorata Woman entrepreneur was wearing an outfit from her own collection. For yesterday’s outing, the gorgeous supermodel slipped into the brand’s recently released business suit — a trendy two-piece consisting of a loose-fitting, longline blazer, which she wore unbuttoned and open, and a curve-hugging, dangerously short miniskirt.

Emily proudly flaunted her enviable figure in the chic attire. The suit boasted a fabulous red pepper color that accentuated her glowing tan. The model flashed plenty of bronzed skin, showing off her chiseled legs in the thigh-skimming skirt. As The Inquisitr previously covered, Emily originally showcased the suit on Instagram in a scorching photoshoot that saw her going completely braless underneath the stylish blazer. This time around, the stunning model paired the two-piece with a skimpy crop top, exposing her toned midriff in the minuscule item.

The daring top was a low-cut, button-down number that called attention to her shapely bust for a number of reasons. The garment was a deep navy blue color that beautifully contrasted with her light-toned suit. Furthermore, it sported a semi-sheer ribbed design that emphasized Emily’s perky chest. In addition, the tiny top showed quite a bit of cleavage, serving up a tantalizing view of her decolletage. Fans could even argue that the sexy look was a braless one, as Emily didn’t appear to be wearing any support under the clingy garment.

The top hemmed right at the chest line, luring the gaze towards Emily’s trim midsection. The model proudly showcased her washboard abs, showing off her famously taut waistline. Her high-waist miniskirt covered up her sculpted tummy, but did a terrific job at accentuating her lithe waist.

Emily completed the sexy-chic look with an entire collection of accessories. She wore a gold wristwatch on one hand and a delicate gold bracelet on the other. A double gold necklace adorned her decolletage, further drawing the eye to her busty assets. She added extra bling with large hoop earrings and carried a trendy pair of sunglasses, which she was holding in her hand at the time the photos were taken.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model further accessorized with a sleek red-and-black purse that featured a red chain strap. She slipped on a pair of white sneakers for comfort and carried around a red-cased cell phone in her hand.