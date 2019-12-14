Chris Pratt Wishes Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger A Happy Birthday In Sweet Instagram Message

Christ Pratt sent a sweet message to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her birthday and fans are swooning over it.

“Happy Birthday Katherine,” he wrote in the caption of a collage of photos of Katherine on Instagram. “So happy to have you in my life. I don’t know what I’d do without you”

The Guardian’s Of The Galaxy and Jurassic Park star then speculated that if Katherine wasn’t in his life, he would end up in a series of uncomfortable situations. He’d likely get locked out on their balcony and then end up walking around with one shoe on and his phone uncharged.

“I honestly don’t even want to think about it. You’ve changed my whole world for the better. I’m so grateful to have found you.”

He went on to praise her for being an “amazing” stepmom to his son Jack from his previous marriage to Anna Faris. He also promised that they’d be celebrating her birthday for the entire weekend.

The post has attracted more than a million likes so far on Instagram and over 2,000 Instagram users have commented on it. But one comment likely warmed Chris’ heart the most.

“I love you my sweet,” Katherine wrote. The comment received over 2,000 likes.

Lots of Chris’ fans also gushed over their open love for one another.

“You guys are so cute!” one fan wrote.

“You are adorable together!” another commenter added.

A third commenter shared best wishes for the couple’s future.

“May she continue to love you for who you grow into- at every stage of your shared existence.”

This isn’t the first time that Chris has shared a sweet message about his wife via an Instagram post. In an upload from November 19, he told his over 20 million followers about Katherine’s book, The Gift Of Forgiveness. After describing the content of the book, he expressed how fortunate he was to be married to her.

The last photo Chris shared of him and his wife was one of their wedding photos. In the image, they’re pictured holding hands as they leaned in for a kiss. Katherine was in her elegant strapless curve-hugging wedding dress topped by a dramatic train. Chris was in a dark tuxedo with a grey silk tie and pocket square.

The photo was uploaded the day after they got married. In the caption, Chris shared his excitement at starting his new life with Katherine and thanked everyone who helped make their day special.

“We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives,” he wrote.