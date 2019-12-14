Chris Pratt Wishes Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger A Happy Birthday In Sweet Instagram Message

Christ Pratt sent a sweet message to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her birthday and fans are swooning over it.
“Happy Birthday Katherine,” he wrote in the caption of a collage of photos of Katherine on Instagram. “So happy to have you in my life. I don’t know what I’d do without you”
The Guardian’s Of The Galaxy and Jurassic Park star then speculated that if Katherine wasn’t in his life, he would end up in a series of uncomfortable situations. He’d likely get locked out on their balcony and then end up walking around with one shoe on and his phone uncharged.
“I honestly don’t even want to think about it. You’ve changed my whole world for the better. I’m so grateful to have found you.”
He went on to praise her for being an “amazing” stepmom to his son Jack from his previous marriage to Anna Faris. He also promised that they’d be celebrating her birthday for the entire weekend.
The post has attracted more than a million likes so far on Instagram and over 2,000 Instagram users have commented on it. But one comment likely warmed Chris’ heart the most.
“I love you my sweet,” Katherine wrote. The comment received over 2,000 likes.
Lots of Chris’ fans also gushed over their open love for one another.
“You guys are so cute!” one fan wrote.
“You are adorable together!” another commenter added.
A third commenter shared best wishes for the couple’s future.
“May she continue to love you for who you grow into- at every stage of your shared existence.”
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.
This isn’t the first time that Chris has shared a sweet message about his wife via an Instagram post. In an upload from November 19, he told his over 20 million followers about Katherine’s book, The Gift Of Forgiveness. After describing the content of the book, he expressed how fortunate he was to be married to her.
View this post on Instagram
Over the past year and a half Katherine has worked tirelessly curating the most remarkable real life stories of forgiveness I’ve ever read. Prepare to have you heart opened and your mind blown. Drawn from the stunning lives of twenty real people these extraordinary stories of forgiveness will move the world. Her observations on the topic just might be what we need to heal the growing divide between us. I’m so proud of you Katherine! I’m so lucky! The world needs this book. I can’t wait for everyone see what you’ve been working on. Pre order the book now! Link in my bio.
The last photo Chris shared of him and his wife was one of their wedding photos. In the image, they’re pictured holding hands as they leaned in for a kiss. Katherine was in her elegant strapless curve-hugging wedding dress topped by a dramatic train. Chris was in a dark tuxedo with a grey silk tie and pocket square.
The photo was uploaded the day after they got married. In the caption, Chris shared his excitement at starting his new life with Katherine and thanked everyone who helped make their day special.
“We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives,” he wrote.
