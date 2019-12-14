Kylie Jenner Gets Campy With Kris Jenner As Her Mom Rocks A Smart Tuxedo Jacket & See-Through Skirt Combo

Kylie Jenner showed up on Instagram early Saturday morning while wearing a white jumpsuit she had modeled in other recent social media updates. This time, though, she was joined by her momager, Kris Jenner, who rocked a campy ensemble that oddly coordinated perfectly with her billionaire daughter’s nifty leather or pleather onesie.

While the pair was “locking down deals,” as Kylie stated in the caption, Kris posed in Kylie’s two-picture post while she confidently displayed her most recent sartorial statement. The top resembled a traditional black tuxedo, with a black bowtie and silver buttons running down the front of a starched white shirt. The 64-year-old Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch did not wear a cumberbund, but instead secured the two sides of the tux top with parallel strings that made that part of the look work.

Meanwhile, that same look included a see-through pleated skirt instead of tuxedo trousers. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appeared to be wearing black leggings underneath the sheer garment, while she also rocked strappy black heels with silver tips. Her nails were painted black and she wore silver earrings to complete her fashionable yet campy presentation.

In the first photo of the two, Kris stood at attention as she put one hand on her tiny waist while Kylie leaned one arm on her mom’s shoulder, showing off her very long, pink-colored, manicured nails. In the other arm, the 22-year-old mogul held onto the chain strap of her black shoulder bag which had an unreadable tag attached.

In the second snap of the pack, Kylie put her arm around Kris’ shoulder while Kris held onto the same hand belonging to her youngest daughter. She stared into the camera with a serious look and so did Kylie, who often likes to twin with whomever she appears in her social media pictures.

Kylie’s makeup included darkened and groomed brows, black mascara, black eyeliner, contouring, blush, and a dark rose-colored pout. Her hair was parted in the middle while the black strands had been flipped upwards.

Kris’s makeup was lighter than Kylie’s. She rocked brown brows, black mascara, black liner, subtle shadow, and nearly nude lips. She also wore contouring and blush, and her short hair included a few strands covering her forehead with the majority pushed behind her ears.

Kylie’s fans were enamored of her latest Instagram update. Among her 153.3 million followers, more than 4 million liked the post while more than 7,600 commented.

“Mother and daughter goals,” said one fan, who added a red heart emoji.

“2 queens,” remarked a second Instagram user, who added a jeweled crown emoji.

“Money team,” stated a third follower.

“Lockdown my love,” mused a fourth fan, who added an unhappy face emoji.