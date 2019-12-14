Bebe Rexha Smoulders In Low-Cut Red Gown With Daring, Thigh-High Slit: ‘Thought I’d Switch It Up’

Bebe Rexha gave her 10 million Instagram followers something to talk about this weekend when she shared a smoking hot new snap that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The sizzling photo was uploaded on Saturday, and saw the songstress posing for the camera against a blank white wall. A fan appeared to be blowing towards the rock star from outside of the frame, as her short, platinum blond locks were being blown all around her face.

In the caption of her post, Bebe explained to her audience that she decided to “switch up” her look for the evening. Instead of her typical black threads, the “I’m A Mess” singer opted for a stunning, cherry red gown by the London-based fashion label House of CB that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The bright pop of color was definitely different for the recording artist, but her fans certainly did not seem to mind the change.

Bebe’s gorgeous dress was made of a shiny, satin material, and featured a corset-style bodice that clung tight to her torso, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection. Its dangerously low-cut neckline was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, leaving far more than an eyeful of cleavage well on display. The number also had slinky shoulder straps that fell low down her arms to expose even more of her decolletage — though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The lower half of the blond bombshell’s dress boasted a ruched wrap-style skirt that flattered her curves in all of the right ways. A daring, thigh-high slit exposed one of the singer’s toned thighs, upping the ante of her ensemble even more.

Bebe opted not to add any jewelry or accessories to her ensemble, allowing her bold gown and hourglass silhouette to take center stage. As for her makeup look, the stunner sported a bold red lip that matched her dress, light red blush, and a shimmering highlighter. She also rocked a dramatic, winged eyeliner and a thick coat of mascara that made her piercing brown eyes pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Grammy-nominated artist began showering the new addition to her Instagram page with love. The sizzling snap has earned nearly 250,000 likes after just two hours on the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Bebe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“I legit love you in red,” one person wrote.

“You are so perfect,” said another.

“Nice photo Bebe you look really stunning in this outfit,” commented a third.

Others couldn’t help but note that Bebe’s look had a seriously “Marilyn Monroe vibe.”

While fans certainly seemed to love Bebe’s bold and colorful look today, they also go wild for her signature, all-black ensembles. Another recent addition to her page saw her rocking the monochromatic style with a PVC corset top and skintight leggings. The outfit also proved popular with her followers, who awarded the upload over 613,000 likes.