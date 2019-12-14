Ayesha Curry Sizzles In Floral Mini Dress And Thigh-High Leather Boots

Celebrity foodie Ayesha Curry stunned her 6.8 million Instagram followers with a sizzling double Instagram update in which she served up some major attitude. Ayesha shared a picture of the same outfit a day earlier, when she made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but her most recent snap showed off the full look.

In the first snap, Ayesha sat on the edge of a large concrete planter with cacti growing within it. The planters sat on the side of what appeared to be a parking lot, as there were bright yellow lines marking stalls underneath Ayesha’s feet. The bombshell wore a floral mini dress that offered full coverage, not revealing her cleavage, but tantalized a bit with the sheer sleeves. Ayesha paired the dress with some super sexy thigh-high leather boots. The boots had a chunky heels, and an embellishment on the toes that almost resembled a brooch.

Ayesha’s hair was pulled up in a unique half-up, half-down style, with a small bun at the top and sleek, slicked back hair near her forehead. Her makeup was natural, accentuating her beauty, and she tucked a strand of hair behind her ear. She stared directly at the camera with a seductive look on her face and spread her legs as she sat, serving up some major sex appeal.

In the second snap in the series, Ayesha had her arm around a brunette woman and had another smiling gentleman by her side. The guy wore a baseball cap and hoodie, and Ayesha’s stunning wedding band and engagement ring were visible as she put her arm around the woman beside her.

Ayesha’s followers loved the stunning snaps, and the post received over 25,400 likes within just 45 minutes, including a like from pop star turned television personality Adrienne Bailon. Many of her fans took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

“Seriously Gorgeous. Black girl Magic just shining!” one follower said.

Another fan was into the daring footwear Ayesha selected for her ensemble, and commented “those boots” followed by a flame emoji.

Loading...

One fan suggested that the picture may have been taken outside the studio where The Ellen DeGeneres Show is filmed, as she commented “I know that Ellen door when I see it!”

“Serving alllll types of looks and face gurl!” another fan added.

While Ayesha often shares snaps that show off her beauty and chic ensembles, she also makes sure to share moments that highlight her relationship with Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Ayesha shared a picture of the new matching tattoos she and Stephen got. The duo selected three geometric animal shapes, with each animal representing one of their three children.