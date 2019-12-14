Cosplay Model Meg Turney Shows Off Pert Derriere In Festive Photoshoot

The cosplayer left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post.

On Friday, December 13, cosplay model Meg Turney posted yet another tantalizing, holiday-inspired photo for her 715,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The provocative picture, taken by professional photographer Wes Ellis, shows the stunner posing in a living room. The 32-year-old opted to go pantless for the photoshoot, wearing only a fuzzy, pastel pink sweater with red-and-green striped sleeves, a pair of polka dotted thigh-high socks, and a Santa hat. The ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience.

The social media sensation sat in front of a lit fireplace. A decorated Christmas tree and numerous wrapped presents can be seen to her left. The expert cosplayer positioned her body away from the camera, flaunting her perky derriere. She looked over her shoulder with her hand on her chin, smiling seductively.

The Twitch streamer wore her silky white wig down and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The application included subtle contour, black eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the model noted that she will be providing new holiday-themed content for her annual celebration of “MegMas.” As fans are aware, the tradition consists of Meg uploading photos, that are equally festive and flirtatious, throughout the month of December.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes. Many of Meg’s admirers were quick to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Cute! Those colors look great on you,” wrote one follower, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“Beautiful and gorgeous and good morning and have a wonderful day Meg!! And stay warm and have fun at work… if you work today,” added a different devotee.

“You make the Christmas [sic] more magical,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Loading...

One commenter also proceeded to imply that Meg’s toned glutes has served as fitness inspiration.

“I need a copy of your workout routine. Please and thank you,” said the fan.

Meg engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

The Instagram influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her flawless figure on social media. Earlier this week, Meg drove fans wild by uploading a cheeky picture, in which she dressed as a sexy version of Clark Griswold from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. That post has been liked over 53,000 times since it was uploaded.