Liam Hemsworth’s Rumored Girlfriend Maddison Brown Rocks A Bikini And Celebrates ‘Christmas In Australia’

The 'Dynasty' actress posed with a Christmas tree.

Maddison Brown, the rumored girlfriend of The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth, kicked off her holiday celebrations early, thanks to an oddly-placed Christmas tree.

On Friday, Maddison took to Instagram to reveal that she’s been taking advantage of the warm weather in Sydney, Australia by going swimming. In a snapshot that the Dynasty actress shared with her 567,000 followers, she was pictured rocking a black bikini and standing in thigh-deep water. Maddison’s two-piece included a classic triangle string bikini top and low-rise bottoms. The lower half of her bathing suit was barely visible above the dark green seawater that she was partially submerged in. Her blond hair was wet and slicked back, and she was wearing a pair of over-sized sunglasses with round, dark lenses.

Maddison had a big smile on her face, and she had her hand resting on a pillar jutting out of the water. It was slightly taller than her, and a small decorated Christmas tree had been placed on top of it. The caption Maddison included with her festive photo simply read, “Christmas in Australia.”

A geotag identified the location of the photo as Wylie’s Baths, a tidal swimming pool located in Sydney. The barrier separating the pool from the rest of the sea was visible in the background, as was the ocean beyond it. The sky was overcast and gray, but Maddison didn’t look like she wasn’t letting the lack of sunshine ruin her day at the beach.

Maddison’s bikini photo received over 30,000 likes, and a few of her Instagram followers responded to her post by wishing her a happy holiday.

“I hope you have a great holiday,” wrote one fan.

‘Welcome home lovey,” another remarked.

Maddison is originally from Australia. However, her Netflix/CW series Dynasty is filmed in the United States, as reported by The Daily Express. Her caption seemingly suggests that she’s back home for the holidays.

Maddison’s rumored beau, the youngest Hemsworth brother Liam, is also from Australia. Back in October, Maddison and Liam were spotted holding hands and looking very much like a couple in Manhattan. It’s now been weeks since Liam and Maddison were seen together, so it’s unclear if they’re still an item.

According to E! News, Liam is also currently in Australia. On Wednesday, he was hanging out with a friend at the Currumbin Beach Vikings Surf Life Saving Club located on Queenland’s Gold Coast when a wedding party spotted him. The bride was a huge fan of the actor, and he made her big day even better by agreeing to take a few photos with her.

Sydney and the Gold Coast are over 500 miles apart, so Liam and Maddison aren’t exactly close to each other. However, fans should stay tuned to see if they eventually meet up over the holidays and confirm that they’re still dating.