‘Survivor: Island Of The Idols’ Spoilers: Final Three Castaways Revealed

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Survivor: Island of the Idols.

Season 39 of Survivor has been one for the books. Island of the Idols has been drenched in controversy due to castaway Dan Spilo being accused of inappropriate and unwanted touching by a cast member and later a member of the production team. Last Wednesday’s episode saw the removal of Dan from the show, the first time it’s ever happened in the program’s history. With Dan gone, that leaves only five players left in the game and the finale is almost here. Dean Kowaliski, Lauren Beck, Janet Carbin, Tommy Sheehan, and Noura Salman are all that remain of the cast and spoilers regarding the final three are out there.

According to a popular spoiler thread on Reddit, the final three will be Dean, Noura, and Tommy. The author of the post is quoting a popular Survivor insider known as “93” on the platform, who made the reveal a few weeks ago. This insider has since deleted their account due to attacks from other Redditors. The thread is also alledging that Janet will be the next player voted out, despite playing her idol at the next tribal council.

Dean won an idol nullifier after visiting Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine at the Island of the Idols last week. Dean knows Janet currently holds an idol and will play his advantage next week shortly after Janet plays hers herself. This will send the 59-year-old to the jury, solidifying a final four.

The thread does not reveal in detail what happens after the final four, but it does note that Lauren is the “fire-making loser.” This could mimic Season 38, where the final immunity winner brings one castaway with them to the final three. The two remaining players compete in a fire-making challenge, and the winner joins the other two castaway members for the finale. It looks like Lauren will lose this competition, leaving Dean, Tommy, and Noura in the final three.

Some of the commenters on the thread are suggesting Dean wins the final immunity idol after winning last week as well. The vote against Janet is said to be unanimous despite Noura being quite close with her co-star. Dean and Tommy have gotten close, and it looks like the Dean will be the one to take Tommy with him to the final three, which may or may not be his biggest mistake in the game.

Survivor: Island of the Idols airs every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.