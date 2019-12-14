Larsa Pippen Gets Leggy In Leopard-Print Dress & Thigh-High Boots

Larsa Pippen shared a new Instagram photo today, and showed off her look for last night’s outing. She was seen getting leggy in a leopard-print dress and thigh-high boots.

The stunner posed outdoors while standing up, and faced the camera straight-on. She propped her left foot out in front. She partially wore a black leather jacket so it was hard to know whether the animal-print dress was strapless or not. Either way, it had a basic neckline with her cleavage peeking through, and a soft hem that was comprised of flowing fabric. The short nature of her dress meant that her legs were on full display. They looked especially slender, as she sported black thigh-high boots. The boots seemed to be sliding down her left thigh, while leopard-print string fell down to her knees. And that’s not to mention the tassels from her jacket, which could be seen on either side of her legs.

Larsa wore her hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle, and allowed her hair to fall in front of her shoulders. She pursed her lips for the shot, and sported light lipstick and dark eye makeup. This included heavy liner on her lower lids. Her white manicure popped in the shot, and she accessorized with a sparkling bracelet on her right wrist. She also wore rings and earrings. She kept the focus on her curves by forgoing a necklace.

The bombshell was seen standing in what appeared to be a driveway. A car could be seen in the back right side of the frame, while a white column was lit up with Christmas lights and garlands. There were white and red lights. Plus, a large tree was decorated with dark blue lights directly behind Larsa.

Fans sent their love in the comments section.

“Always looking so beautiful and fly.!!!!” gushed a follower.

“Love the outfit! Those boots,” raved an admirer.

“Sooo fine!!!” exclaimed a fan.

“So beautiful and special,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

And previously, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a different dress that complemented her figure. This time, it was a denim ensemble. The front of it was low-cut, which left her cleavage on display. It had short sleeves and multiple buttons down the front center. Larsa was seen sitting on the hood of a white car, as she slicked her hair back into a high, half-ponytail. Her pink manicure peeked through, as she gave a sultry look.