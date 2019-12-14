Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Slays In ‘Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny’ Green Bikini

Devon Windsor is slaying Instagram yet again, and naturally, she’s doing it in a bikini.

The Victoria’s Secret model’s latest swimwear look was shared to her feed on Saturday, and was an instant hit with her 1.8 million followers on the social media platform. The 25-year-old was seen standing in the middle of a long dock as the golden sun spilled over her bronzed body. A gorgeous view of the calm, crystal clear water and bright blue sky provided a breathtaking background behind her, but it was Devon herself that took center stage in the sizzling snap that proved impossible to be ignored.

The blond bombshell looked smoking hot in an “itsy bitsy teeny weeny” two-piece, which a tag on the photo indicated was from her own Devon Windsor Swim line that she launched earlier this year. The bikini was made of a ribbed material that gave it a bit of texture, and boasted a bright green color with a black polka dot pattern that popped against her deep tan.

Devon’s skimpy swimwear look included the Everly top — a structured number with thick shoulder straps and underwire-style cups. The piece was also designed with a deep sweet heart neckline that flashed a teasing glimpse of cleavage to her audience, who certainly did not seem to mind the NSFW showing of skin.

The model matched her tiny top with the Florence bottoms in the same bright pattern. The garment’s daringly high-cut design covered only what was necessary, leaving her toned legs and killer curves well on display for her fans to admire. Its thick, curved waistband was also made of a ribbed material, and sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and slender frame.

Devon added a delicate stack of necklaces to her look, as well as a set of dainty earrings for even more bling. She also wore a black Balenciaga baseball cap on top of her damp, platinum blond hair, which fell behind her back in beachy waves.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the stunner’s latest social media post with love. It has earned over 9,000 likes after just two hours of going live to Instagram — and that number still continues to grow by the minute. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“Slay us queen,” one person wrote.

Another said that Devon was “stunning.”

“You’re a very beautiful woman,” commented a third.

Devon has been treating her fans to a slew of eye-popping bikini snaps as of late. Just yesterday, the catwalk queen flaunted her incredible figure again on the beach, this time in a strapless white bikini from her swimsuit brand that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The look was also popular with her followers, who awarded trio of photos over 18,000 likes.