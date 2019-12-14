Abigail Ratchford Goes Completely Sheer In NSFW Instagram Photo

In line with her other risqué photos, Abigail Ratchford‘s latest image on her Instagram story is extremely sultry — and extremely NSFW.

In the photo, the 27-year-old model was braless, wearing a white, sheer crop top with a V-neck so deep it reached her stomach. The sheer fabric cascaded into bell sleeves at the arms, with feathery piping at the bottom that touched her wrists. The blouse was tied into a knot at the bottom of her cleavage. However, Abigail’s hand pulled on the knot, seemingly undoing it. She teased fans by looking as if she was about to untie the shirt, which would clearly have left her chest exposed.

She paired the top with a tiny pair of panties, which were more like a triangular design made of diamonds than actual underwear. The panties glittered with the flash of the camera.

In fact, the entire photo seemed to be composed of a frosty silver hue. In addition to the shiny underwear and the sheer, white blouse, Abigail sat on a silver couch and posed in front of gray and white walls. Behind her was a giant black-and-white poster. To complete the icy look, the model wore shiny silver triangle earrings that reached the top of her shoulders.

Abigail’s dark, brunette locks tumbled down her shoulder in waves, just touching the bottom of her bust. Her hair was deeply parted, and her bangs covered one of her eyes, giving her a Jessica Rabbit look. A loose strand fell down past her neck.

Loading...

The eyebrow that was visible was arched to perfection. Her eyelids were dusted with a champagne-colored shadow. She seemed to wear false lashes, which made her lashes thick and luxurious. She wore liner on the top and bottom of her eye, edging out towards the corner to give her eyes a cat-eye effect. Her pout was lined with a dark rose-colored liner, and filled in with a lighter pink gloss. Abigail posed with her mouth partially open, showing off her bright white teeth.

As she sat on the silver couch, she exposed her tanned physique, her glow accentuated by the light colors around her. The crop top gave her 9 million followers a peek at her hourglass figure and sculpted abs. She stretched out her sun-kissed legs against the sofa.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Abigail’s Instagram is often filled with sexy modeling photos revealing some skin. Her latest photo featured her wearing a seductive cutout bodysuit.