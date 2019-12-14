Bikini Model Abby Dowse Goes Braless In Revealing White Crop Top & Minuscule Pink Shorts: ‘Barbie Vibes’

Model Abby Dowse is giving off major Barbie vibes in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, the model is never shy when it comes to showing of her flawless figure in a wide-range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, tight dresses, daisy dukes, and more. In the most recent post that was shared for her fans, the stunner got sexy in one of her hottest outfits to date.

In the gorgeous image, the model struck a pose front and center. She did not specifically reveal to fans where she was but she posed outside on a sidewalk with a big wooden fence just behind her. The beauty wore her long, blond locks down and slightly curled in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow, and lipgloss while accessorizing the look with a pair of big, pink aviators on the bridge of her nose.

Dowse left almost nothing to the imagination in an incredibly revealing outfit that included a tight white crop top that read “no thanks,” as she went braless underneath. The smokeshow paired her look with some insanely short pink daisy dukes that hit just above her naval, flaunting her taut tummy and toned and tanned legs. She completed the gorgeous outfit with a pair of plain white sneakers.

In the caption of the post, Dowse told fans that she was feeling some major “Barbie vibes,” while wishing them a happy weekend as well. Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her legion of followers with over 23,000 likes in addition to well over 400 comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks drop dead gorgeous while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few more had no words and commented using emoji instead.

“Wow stunning babe,” one follower commented, adding a series of heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

Loading...

“Your body in that outfit absolutely gorgeous my love,” a second fan chimed in.

“You’re way too fire,” another gushed along with a flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner sizzled in another smoking hot look, that time in a tiny black crop top that criss-crossed in the middle, revealing plenty of underboob for the camera. She completed the sexy look with a pair of distressed jeans, which she playfully unbuttoned. Needless to say, fans loved the photo and gave it over 29,000 likes.