Camila Coelho Sizzles In A White Cut-Out Swimsuit

Camila Coelho shared a new Instagram update today. There were three pictures in total, and they showed her rocking a white, cut-out swimsuit that allowed her to flaunt her figure.

The first two photos were taken in shallow waters, as Camila was seen standing in a steamy thermal bath. The swimsuit was a one-piece with cut-outs inches below her chest. It had a low neckline and a tight fit. Her upper midriff was decorated with thin, vertical stripes. She appeared to be completely drenched, and slicked her hair back behind her shoulders.

The Brazilian stunner stood while looking into the distance to her right. Her accessories included hoop earrings and a bracelet, as she trailed her fingers in the water beside her. Her makeup included dark lipstick. Behind her was a wall that read, “Lamer.”

A second photo offered a different angle of the same area. Camila sat on the edge of the walkway, and propped up her right knee. She closed her eyes and tilted her head back slightly. The photo was taken from a low vantage point, with the mountains visible directly behind her.

Plus, a third photo showed the model posing with a large towel in her hair. She seemed to be indoors this time, although she was still standing in water. The wall behind her was light gray, and she looked to her right while placing her hand by her cheek.

Fans gushed about the bombshell in the comments section.

“What an amazing shot,” gushed an admirer.

“I can’t believe your body!!!” exclaimed a fan.

“Hey you’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” declared a follower.

“Beautiful! I was wondering who is the designer of the swimsuit! It’s everything!” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

The geotag revealed that she was at the Thermal Baths in Vals, which is located at the 7132 Hotel. It was designed by Peter Zumthor, and it’s named as such because it’s made with over 60,000 pieces of Vals quartzite.

Camila previously showed off her figure in another swimsuit last month. Except this time, it was a black-and-white bikini. The top featured a bandeau-style cut, with a square mesh cut-out in the middle. The bottoms were matching and were half-black, half-white. The straps were a nude tone. The model wore a long-sleeved white dress shirt on top, and posed while leaning on light blue railings at the beach. She wore sunglasses and small hoop earrings, and gave a sultry pout.