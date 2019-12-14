Taylor Swift Shares Her Birthday Cake That Rocks Three Kitty Cats: ‘Fur Real’

Taylor Swift is into cats in a big way. She tours with her pet kitties, she recently played flirtatious Bombalurina in the musical movie, Cats, and she even had a birthday cake that included three members of the feline tribe. On Saturday — or should we say Caturday? — Taylor shared her cat cake with her 124 million Instagram followers.

The traditional confection, which is typically part of any celebration of the birthday type, was far from traditional in the “Shake It Off” singer’s case.

Hers included red and white rosebuds, fancy petal frosting, and very accurate portrayals of her own three cats: Benjamin Button, Olivia Benson, and Meredith Grey. The last two were named after beloved characters who are part of the Law & Order: SVU and Grey’s Anatomy cast, played by Mariska Hargitay and Ellen Pompeo respectively. Benjamin Button was inspired by an entire movie about an oddball character who aged backward, played by Brad Pitt, called The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

In the social media update including the cat cake, the 30-year-old artist appeared in full makeup while holding a glass of some sort of libation. She posed next to the celebratory dessert while she looked straight into the camera with a subtle look of approval. Her blue eyes, which had been enhanced by cat-eye (of course!) eyeliner, false eyelashes coated with black mascara, and pink eye shadow.

Her pout was painted in bright red lipstick, and she rocked blush and only a bit of contouring allowing a bunch of her nose freckles to remained exposed. Taylor’s blond hair was only seen from the front. She wore long bangs across her forehead, hitting below her brows.

The entertainer’s fans loved her most recent post, centered around her cat-themed birthday cake, with her millions of Instagram followers. She earned more than 1 million likes in just two hours of being updated. Tay did not receive any comments because, as is a typical tactic when she shares anything on the social media network, the singer turned off that section of the post.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s musical film version of the Broadway smash, Cats, is now playing in movie theaters. As The Inquisitr reported last month, one of the hitmaker’s songs was included in the flick. She co-wrote the tune — called “Beautiful Ghosts” — with the show’s original composer, Andrew Lloyd Weber. The theater great recreated the story in song, based on T.S. Eliot’s poetry collection, Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.

In the movie as Bombalurina, a confident and self-absorbed cat, Taylor’s songs include “The Old Gumbie Cat,” “The Rum Tum Tugger,” “Grizabella: The Glamour Cat,” “Bustopher Jones: The Cat About Town,” and “Macavity: The Mystery Cat,” according to Refinery 29.