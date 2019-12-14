Emily Ratajkowski Looks Smoking-Hot & Fierce In Sultry Lingerie Snap For Inamorata Woman

Emily Ratajkowski reminded fans why she’s a supermodel with a sizzling new snap shared earlier today to the Instagram page of her clothing brand. The Inamorata Woman entrepreneur has been busily promoting her latest lingerie collection with a steamy photoshoot that has earned her, and her label, some viral attention. While fans have been treated to a slew of scorching shots over the past couple of days, her latest photo share certainly takes the cake.

The new lingerie pic saw Emily showcasing her brand’s recently released “Baxter” bra — a chic underwire bra with a delicate lace trim, designed to be both “supportive” and “sexy.” The 28-year-old hottie appeared before the camera wearing nothing but the skimpy undergarment, which she paired with barely-there string bikini bottoms. Inamorata released the set in five different colors, as Emily pointed out in the caption. For this particular shot, the gorgeous model slipped into the black version of the two-piece, and did a fabulous job at showcasing the seductive ensemble.

The brunette bombshell put her insane body on display in the scanty attire, flashing her toned midsection and washboard abs. The shot captured her from the hip up, bringing her hourglass frame into focus. Due to the angle of the photo, the eye naturally fell on Emily’s bared midriff. As such, her incredibly flat stomach and impossibly narrow waistline were particularly emphasized. However, the model also showed some dangerous curves, flaunting her perky chest and round hip.

Emily exposed plenty of cleavage in the lacy balconette bra. Her luscious locks draped down over her decolletage, further luring the gaze to her bust. The same effect was achieved by the bra’s scalloped lace trim, which called attention to her bosom. Her chiseled collar bone was also on display, as were her perfectly sculpted shoulders — one of them softly protruding out from underneath her lavish mane.

Emily’s tiny bikini bottoms also drew the eye. The minuscule item was crafted entirely out of semi-sheer lace and boasted a low-cut design that emphasized her trim belly. Its thin straps sat high up on her hips, further highlighting her curves.

The Sports Illustrated babe showed off her modeling chops, striking a seductive pose. She looked directly into the camera with a fierce gaze and provocatively parted her lips, giving off sultry vibes. Her locks framed her face, accentuating her beautiful features. Emily didn’t appear to be wearing too much makeup. Her glam only consisted of a glossy nude lipstick that added extra fullness to her pillowy lips. Her eyebrows sported a natural, thick look, which only increased her wild magnetism — as did her slightly unkempt hairstyle.

Snapped against a black background, the stunning Vogue model emerged as the clear focal point of the shot. The dark-toned setting beautifully complemented her all-black attire, shining the spotlight on the glowing, bronzed skin.

Unsurprisingly, fans were all over the heart-racing photo, which garnered more than 17,000 likes in just three hours of going live. In addition, 71 people dropped by the comments section to leave their thoughts on the smoking-hot look.

“Oh my god, wonderful,” wrote one person.

“How are u even reallll,” penned another, adding three raising-hands emoji to further express their admiration for Emily’s jaw-dropping physique.

“Where I can buy the body?” quipped a third Instagrammer.

“Going to the gym tomorrow,” declared a fourth fan.