Ana Cheri Flaunts Perky Derriere In Holiday-Inspired Photoshoot

The model flaunted her flawless figure in her festive Instagram post.

On Saturday, December 14, American model Ana Cheri shared a sizzling, holiday-inspired snap with her 12.5 million Instagram followers.

The provocative photo shows the former Playboy Playmate posing in an opulent, wallpapered room. The stunner sizzled in a cheeky, red satin bodysuit with lace detailing. The risque lingerie left little to the imagination. Her incredible curves were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Ana accessorized the red hot look with a Santa hat and her sparkling engagement ring.

The 33-year-old stood, with her shoulders back and her hands at her hips, on a carpeted floor in front of a large mirror. A beautiful chandelier can be seen in the background. She faced away from the photographer, flaunting her perky derriere. The model looked past her own reflection and gazed at the camera that was positioned behind her.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell styled her luscious locks in loose waves, giving her additional glamour. She opted to wear a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick. Her long nails were also manicured and painted a flattering pink color.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer instructed her fans to tag a friend in the comments section in order to see more festive photos. She also advertised for her personal website.

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to fulfill Ana’s request. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You look amazing and hot,” gushed a fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“Very gorgeous woman great body and gorgeous in red lingerie,” wrote a different devotee.

“[You] are so incredibly gorgeous,” added another commenter.

Loading...

“What a magnificent Christmas present you would be Ana!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some followers appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji as a way to express their admiration.

The post seems to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 100,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Ana is not shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Earlier this week, the beauty drove fans wild by uploading a photo of herself in a plunging, figure-hugging slip dress. That post has been liked over 136,000 times since it was uploaded.