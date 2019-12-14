‘Who Cares?’ Harry Styles Responds When Asked About His Sexuality

Harry Styles doesn't feel like he should have to define his sexuality.

Former One Direction member Harry Styles has been questioned for years about his sexuality. He is known for his free-spirited clothing choices that have led some to question if he is perhaps bisexual. Styles has always refused to go into much detail about this topic and hasn’t publicly defined his sexuality. In a recent interview with The Guardian, he explained why.

Styles doesn’t understand why there is so much desire from society for him to label his sexuality or put himself in a specific box. However, he wants people to know that he’s not trying to send a message either way by how he dresses. His style choices are made with intention, but he is not trying to express his sexuality in that manner.

“Am I sprinkling in nuggets of sexual ambiguity to try and be more interesting? No. In terms of how I wanna dress, and what the album sleeve’s gonna be, I tend to make decisions in terms of collaborators I want to work with. I want things to look a certain way. Not because it makes me look gay, or it makes me look straight, or it makes me look bisexual, but because I think it looks cool.”

Styles went on to say that he’s not purposefully being secretive about this topic. It’s also not that he is trying to keep this side of him private from his fans. The reality is he just doesn’t find this to be something important enough to discuss.

“It’s just, who cares?” he said, shrugging off the topic.

Styles received praise for his statements during the interview because of the way he conveyed that there is more to him than just his sexuality.

In addition to his clothing choices, Styles’ music has also prompted questions about his sexuality throughout the years. In 2018, Styles released the song “Medicine” which discusses messing around with both boys and girls. At the time, some questioned whether this was the singer’s way of coming out as bisexual, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Even though Styles doesn’t want to address his own sexuality, he is very publicly a supporter of the LGBTQ community and participates in pride events.

Styles has never been in a public relationship with a male but has had several infamous relationships throughout the years with big-name stars. Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift are just a couple of the girlfriends he has had in recent years.