Behati Prinsloo Rocks Minuscule Zebra-Print Bikini In NSFW Snap With Pals

Behati Prinsloo gave her 5.8 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a racy new photo to her feed that certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform.

The heavily-filtered snap was shared on Friday and saw the Victoria’s Secret Angel enjoying a day by the beach with two of her friends. A gorgeous view of the calm ocean and cloudless sky provided a beautiful background for the three ladies as they leaned in close to each other and posed for the camera with silly faces.

Behati stood between two pals and stuck out her tongue, which had a chip hanging from it as the moment was captured. She looked smoking hot in a skimpy string bikini that did way more showing than covering up and was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing. The triangle-style number boasted a bold zebra-print pattern and a deep, plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage to her audience.

The wife of Adam Levine added a trendy stack of necklaces to her look, one of which fell far down her chest to draw even more attention to her busty display. She also wore a flat-billed hat on top of her long tresses and went makeup-free to allow her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Behati’s friend Samantha Hyatt stood to the left of the model and rocked a polka dot bikini as she made a goofy duck face. On her right was pal Whitney Wagner, who pulled down her pink bikini top completely to flash her bare chest to the camera. The NSFW display was covered up by two alien emoji, making the photo acceptable per Instagram’s nudity guidelines.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for the risque new addition to Behati’s Instagram feed. The photo has earned over 190,000 likes in less than 24 hours of going live to the platform — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the post as well to further express their admiration for the snap.

“Blinding me with all that beauty,” one person wrote.

Another said Behati and her friends were the “coolest trio ever.”

Loading...

Others simply used emoji in the comments, with many opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

Animal prints seem to be one of Behati’s favorite trends at the moment. Last month, the Namibian beauty pulled off the fashion craze again when she rocked a slinky, leopard-print dress to the American Music Awards. The look proved popular with her fans, who awarded an Instagram snap of the ensemble over 100,000 likes.