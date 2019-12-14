Haley Kalil Shows Off Booty While Eating Snacks

Haley Kalil shared a new Instagram update today, and it consisted of two photos. The first image showed the stunner flaunting her booty, but that wasn’t all, as she was also seen enjoying her snacks.

The model wore a white swimsuit for the shot, an outfit which had high-cut legs that left her curves on display. It also had a low back and featured an orange logo above her derriere. She was seen posing on top of a bed, as she struck the Bambi pose with her legs slightly parted. She held a bag of Cheetos in her hands, with the snack also scattered on the sheets.

Haley wore her hair down in a casual side part. She was seen glancing over her left shoulder at the camera while smiling widely. Her locks mostly fell in front of her shoulder. It didn’t look like she was wearing much makeup, although her lips popped thanks to her lipstick.

Most of the photo was white, thanks to the wall, bedsheets, and her outfit being the same tone.

A second photo showed Haley striking a different pose in the same spot. She sat cross-legged this time, revealing her thigh-high stockings. She placed her left arm by her feet, as she glanced up with a sultry expression on her face.

The captions noted that the photos were taken for a calendar by Jared Kocka, and is a part of his Sex Money Pizza Party line. It costs $40, and there are only 50 copies that are available for purchase.

Fans had a variety of messages for the bombshell in the comments section.

“Amazing natural beauty,” gushed a follower.

Many people were distracted by the orange snacks, however, and the way they were scattered on the bed.

“Cheetos on a white sheet,” noted a fan.

Loading...

“Beauty at its perfection plus Cheetos I love It Haley,” wrote an admirer.

“Isn’t chips in bed a no no?” asked a fourth Instagram user.

“I wouldn’t recommend it. The sheets are in the garbage now,” responded Haley.

In addition, the Sports Illustrated model shared another update last month that showed her flaunting her derriere — except this time, she was spotted posing with a bike. The final picture of the set revealed her complete look the most as she stood beside the cruiser. She popped her left foot out while arching her back slightly. Her hair fell down her back, and she rocked a light tank top and dark bottoms with a high-rise cut.