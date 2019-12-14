Watch Cardi B Surprise Offset With $500,000 For His Birthday

This is what it's like to get half a million dollars all at once.

Cardi B gave Offset the shock of his life when she surprised him with a refrigerator for his birthday — that was filled with stacks of $100 bills worth $500,000 in total.

The “Money Moves” rapper posted the video on Instagram on Saturday, December 14, where it instantly racked up more than 5 million views and over 1 million likes at the time of this writing.

In the roughly two-minute clip, Cardi was behind the camera as Offset, surrounded by friends, sat in a chair. She positioned the camera right at her husband, who waited patiently as she set the scene.

“… Everyone’s saying you got every car, you got every jewelry, you got… sh*t, you got everything! You got every shoe…” Cardi, 27, started. “What else can I give somebody that got everything? The fridge!”

Behind Offset, 28, was a large silver refrigerator with seemingly nothing in it — except one shelf was filled with stacks of money. Offset was floored, staring at the cash in disbelief as his friends started cheering and gasping in surprise. He then made his way to the fridge.

Cardi got closer and panned over the refrigerator’s contents: piles and piles of neatly wrapped $100 bills. When Cardi told the Migos rapper the full amount, Offset couldn’t believe it, holding up several stacks to his head and laughing.

“You can’t give me this money; you can’t give me this money,” he repeated to Cardi B, who insisted that she had to get him something for his birthday.

Note: The video below contains NSFW language.

In the clip, Cardi told him he could buy whatever he wanted with the money, including more jewelry for himself and more Birkin bags for her. She also revealed that this was his big Christmas gift, and the only people getting holiday presents this year were their children. They are the parents of Kulture, 1, and Offset also has another daughter and two sons.

To wrap up the video, the two exchanged “I love you”s and kissed.

This is just the latest celebration for the Migos rapper. According to TMZ, the two partied with strippers on Friday night in Los Angeles, where Cardi watched and cheered for her husband as he received a lap dance.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cardi recently revealed to Vogue why she chose to stay with Offset after his infidelity. She explained that the two prayed, consulted priests, and ultimately came to a “clear understanding.” She believes in monogamy, Cardi stated, and she’ll “beat your a** if you cheat on me.”