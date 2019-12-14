Hallmark Channel Pulls Commercial Featuring Same-Sex Kiss After Christian Group Complains

The advertiser, Zola, has pulled all of its advertising from Hallmark Channel.

The Hallmark Channel has pulled an ad for wedding-registry site Zola after one or more Christian groups complained about the commercial, which features a kiss between two women, the Advocate reports.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hallmark sparked the ire of a Christian group, One Million Moms, which is itself affiliated with the American Family Association, with an ad that featured a same-sex kiss. The ad, from wedding-planning and registry website Zola, showed two brides sharing a kiss at their wedding.

The ad was met with outrage on the One Million Moms website.

“During the commercial break, there was a commercial from Zola with two women lip locking! Please Hallmark … we are fed up with having the gay agenda crammed down our throats!” one outraged user wrote.

“Why would you show a lesbian wedding commercial on the Hallmark Channel? Hallmark movies are family friendly, and you ruined it with the commercial,” wrote another.

The outrage informed a petition, which was signed by over 20,000 respondents at the time of the writing of The Inquisitr report cited above, calling on Hallmark to pull the ad, and to no longer show commercials, or programming, with LGBTQ content.

Hallmark pulled the ad in question, as well as three others that featured same-sex weddings, but kept two ads that didn’t involve same-sex weddings.

However, it now appears that Zola is having none of that: the advertiser has decided instead to pull all of its advertising from Hallmark, and has completely cut ties with the cable network.

“Hallmark has now pulled our ads featuring the same-sex couple. We decided to cancel all our advertising on Hallmark and pull the remainder of our ads,” a company spokesperson told The Advocate.

As for Hallmark, the matter of the same-sex kiss aired in an ad on its channel goes beyond just its advertising. The channel has not, as of this writing, produced or aired any original programming that relies on same-sex relationships for the narrative. However, that may change, as the company has stated that it is “open to” producing content involving same-sex relationships in the future. Whether or not the outrage about the Zola commercial has affected that openness to produce such programming in the future is unclear, as of this writing.

Zola, for its part, insists that its advertising is intended to be inclusive of all of the types of customers who make use of its services, be they heterosexual couples or same-sex couples.