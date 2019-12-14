See Inside Kelly Clarkson’s Breathtaking Lakeside Mansion In Tennessee, Which Is On Sale For $7.5 Million

Kelly Clarkson‘s breathtaking lakeside mansion has seven bedrooms, nine-and-a-half baths, and is set on a pristine four acres — and it can be yours for the newly lowered price of $7.5 million.

The singer has been trying to offload the Hendersonville, Tennessee, property for years and this month lowered the asking price. As the Tennessean reported, the home first went on the market in March 2017 at an asking price of $8.75 million, but after close to three years on the market, the singer decided to drop the price by close to $1 million.

Details of the home were listed on Top Ten Real Estate Deals, noting that Clarkson bought the home 10 years after she won the inaugural season of American Idol. The lakefront home is located 25 miles from her home in Nashville, a getaway on scenic Old Hickory Lake. While the four acres may be somewhat small by multi-million dollar mansion standards, the listing noted that it sits adjacent to two wooded acres owned by the Army Corps of Engineers.

As the pictures listed on the website showed, the views are fantastic and the amenities are unmatched.

“With its outward curving shoreline, the water views are exceptional and a two-boat covered boathouse with a lift that is near the left property line so as not to interfere with the views,” the site noted. “There is a long gated driveway to the entrance car park with center fountain. Grounds are dotted with mature trees, lots of emerald lawn, a sand volleyball court, English-style gardens, a conservatory/greenhouse and large pool/spa terrace with pavilion for outdoor dining with fireplace, all accessed via a double-sided-curved staircase descending from the upper terrace.”

The pictures of Kelly’s mansion show plenty of personal touches, too. In one room, which appears to be a playroom for her two children, the floor is covered in colorful interlocking foam pads and the walls are lined with neatly organized boxes of toys.

It’s not clear how much time the singer actually spends in the lakeside mansion, Country Living reported. When the home first went up for sale, Kelly explained that she and husband Brandon Blackstock were building a new home on their Nashville-area farm. The same year, the couple bought a home near Encino, California, for $8.5 million, the report added.

Whatever Kelly ends up getting for the Tennessee mansion will likely be a profit for the singer. As Country Living noted, she and Brandon purchased the property for $2.86 million back in 2013 before putting in a few rounds of renovation work.