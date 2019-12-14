‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Brushes Her Teeth In A Tiny Crop Top

Thylane Blondeau made the everyday task of brushing her teeth look gorgeous in her latest Instagram upload, which she shared to her account on Saturday morning.

In the image, Thylane snapped a photo of herself in the bathroom mirror while she brushed her teeth with a white toothbrush. She rocked a black crop top that accentuated her ample bust, flat tummy, rock-hard abs, and toned arms.

The model teamed the top with a pair of dark-washed jeans, which showcased her tiny waist and lean legs. Thylane accessorized the look with multiple chains and pendants around her neck, a bracelet on her wrist, and dark sunglasses.

She also covered her dark brown hair with a black beanie, as her wavy locks cascaded over her shoulders. Thylane appeared to sport a full face of makeup in the shot, opting for sculpted eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and pink blush on her cheeks. She finished off her look with a dark pink tint on her full lips, proving why she’s been dubbed the “Most Beautiful Girl in the World.”

In the caption of the photo, the model urged her fans to brush their teeth. Lots of cosmetic products can be seen in the background, along with an open door that appears to lead outside to a balcony.

Of course, Thylane’s over 3 million followers showed up to support the model’s latest post by leaving more than 130 comments on the photo and clicking the like button 56,000 times within the first three hours after it was posted to the network.

“Ur so stunning. I wish one day u will notice me. We love u and we support everything u do. U bring so much happiness to me even if u don’t know I exist. Ur the best girl ever. I just want u happy,” one of Thylane’s adoring Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“OMG body goals,” another loyal fan stated.

“Such a tiny lil thing!” a third comment read.

“That’s the right mood,” a fourth social media user remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Thylane got the pulses of her fans racing just a few days before her teeth brushing selfie when she rocked a red bathing suit on Instagram.

The model sat near a hot tub that overlooked a gorgeous ocean view as she posed for the camera in the stylish one-piece.

Thylane Blondeau’s fans also appeared to approve of that snap, as it’s earned over 109,000 likes and more than 270 comments to date.