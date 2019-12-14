‘Pretty Little Liars’ Alum Shay Mitchell Takes Her Baby Girl, Atlas Noa, To Paris In New Instagram Photos

Shay Mitchell’s baby girl is already living up to her travel-inspired name, Atlas Noa. On Saturday, the Pretty Little Liars alum shared two snaps of herself and Atlas in Paris, France. In the two-photo update, both mother and daughter were bundled up as they posed near the Eiffel Tower. The first photo was taken from behind Shay as she held her daughter, giving fans a look at Atlas’ cute face. The second saw Atlas asleep on her mother’s shoulder as Shay smiled and posed for the camera. It also revealed Shay’s full outfit, a long brown fuzzy coat, black pants, boots and dark sunglasses.

The photo has been liked over 300,000 times so far, and more than 850 people have commented on it. In the comments section, fans gushed over the photos.

“So beautiful!!! You and baby look amazing!!” one fan wrote.

“You have a very beautiful baby,” a second admirer added.

More than one of her French fans welcomed her to their country.

“Welcome to France you and all your wonderful family,” one of them wrote.

Some of the other commenters also quipped that Atlas was only about two-months-old and already more well-traveled than they were.

And a fourth fan had a message for commenters who had criticized some of Shay’s previous photos with her baby.

“So beautiful!” they wrote. “Bet someone will have some problem with this picture, baby shouldn’t fly, hold her right etc lol people really need to worry about their own lives!!”

As Daily Mail reported, Shay caught some flak for sharing a glamorous photo of herself in which she was breastfeeding Atlas. In the stunning photo, the actress was in an emerald-colored dress with a fully made-up face. One commenter thought that the image was too self-promotional and called her out for not looking at her baby as she breastfed. They also called the photo an “attention getter.”

Loading...

Shay jumped into the comments section with a sarcastic comeback.

“I missed the part in the baby books that stated I had to maintain eye contact with my daughter while she feeds rather than capturing an amazing moment we were having,” Shay replied.

She also asked the troll to let her know when they’d be creating their own parenting manual so she could download it.

That particular photo of Shay and Atlas has gotten a lot of positive feedback, however. It has been liked over 3 million times, and many commenters raved over the beauty of the image.