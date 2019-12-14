Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Hourglass Physique In A White Jumpsuit

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner shared a tantalizing snap with her 153 million Instagram followers that showcased her hourglass physique. Though the outfit was less form-fitting than many of the ones Kylie tends to wear, the look still managed to accentuate her curves.

Kylie kept things simple and took the picture in front of a plain beige wall. The brunette bombshell turned away from the camera, looking over her shoulder so that her ample derriere was on full display. She rocked a futuristic-looking white jumpsuit that made a major style statement. The photo was cropped at mid-thigh, so fans weren’t able to see the full look, but Kylie previous shared a double Instagram update alongside her mother Kris Jenner in which she showed off the full jumpsuit. The legs had a loose fit from mid-thigh downward, but the material stretched tight over Kylie’s derriere.

The jumpsuit nipped in at the waist, emphasizing Kylie’s hourglass figure, and had a looser fit up top for a street style vibe. Kylie kept the accessories simple, adding a small black bag with a chain strap over her shoulder. She braced one hand against the wall and fans could see she was rocking long nails, as she normally does.

Kylie’s hair was done in a retro style, with a center part and flipped-out edges. She kept her makeup relatively simple, but it managed to accentuate her natural beauty flawlessly. She rocked a soft pink shade on her lips, strong brows, and shimmering neutral tones on her eyes. A dab of white shimmering shadow near the corners of her eyes brightened up the look, and she also slicked on a swipe of highlighter to define her cheekbones.

Kylie’s followers couldn’t get enough of the snap, and the post racked up over 4 million likes within just 10 hours, including a like from pop star Normani. Many of Kylie’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the seductive snap.

One follower was feeling her retro-inspired hairstyle and commented, “Oh yess HAIR.”

Another fan eagerly awaited every update from Kylie, and said, “I can’t get enough of your pictures ughhh.”

“Swag unmatched,” one fan commented.

Another fan loved the all-white outfit and commented, “Kylie setting the snow on fire with that look girl Absolutely gorgeous.”

Kylie is never afraid to make a statement with her outfits, and while she rocks plenty of looks that showcase her physique, she’s also a fan of cozy street style pieces. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Kylie shared a double update in which she donned a pair of cotton candy pants and a matching pastel puffer coat. She finished off the ensemble with a tiny soft pink purse for a super feminine yet edgy look.