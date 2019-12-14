Khloe Kardashian Shares Message About ‘Rebuilding’ Among Rumors She’s Getting Back With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is adding to the speculation that she and Tristan Thompson may be rekindling their romance, making a cryptic tweet referring to “rebuilding” in a quote that many think is aimed at her ex.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the relationship that ended dramatically earlier this year when Tristan was caught hooking up with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods at a party. Since then, Khloe and Tristan have maintained a mostly civil relationship for the sake of their daughter, True, but there have been rumors that Tristan is trying to win his former flame back.

As Radar Online reported, that plan may be coming together. Khloe took to Instagram this week to post a cryptic note referring to healing and allowing someone back into her life.

“A woman who knows what it’s like to be broken, took her time to heal herself and succeeded at rebuilding her peace and happiness all by herself has every right to be picky about who she allows into her life,” Khloe wrote on her Instagram story.

Khloe added another quote that could have been aimed at her relationship with Tristan, writing, “You glow different when you’re not hating, hurting, bitter or messy.”

While none of the quotes actually named Tristan or made explicit references to her love life, they kicked up plenty of speculation about the relationship starting again. As The Inquisitr had reported, there are rumors that the two are already back together but keeping it secret for the time being. A source told Radar Online that Tristan has been spending every night at Khloe’s house when he’s in town, but the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wants to keep it under wraps to avoid public scrutiny.

“Khloe and Tristan are 100 percent back together,” the source shared.

It’s not clear how often they would have been together. Tristan and the Cleveland Cavaliers have not been out west much this season, not yet playing in or around Los Angeles, where Khloe lives. In fact, the closest the team has come to Khloe’s home base were a pair of road trips to Texas, one in November and another this week. If the source were correct, it would mean that the relationship was rekindled quite some time ago, or that the two are shacking up somewhere other than Khloe’s house.

Tristan has been making some public efforts to get back into Khloe’s good graces, leaving flirty comments on her Instagram pictures and recently showering her with gifts, a moment shared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.