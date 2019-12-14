‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Sizzles In Ripped Jeans & Combat Boots At Charity Event

Even when she’s doing charity work, Yanet Garcia dresses to impress. As those who follow the brunette beauty on Instagram know, Garcia is one of the most popular influencers on the planet and she boasts a following of over 12 million — a number that continues to climb on a daily basis. She’s been named “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” by fans and all of her posts earn her a ton of traffic.

In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of followers, Garcia struck a pose at a charity event. In the shot, the beauty stood on stage with a bunch of other pals who were also working at the event. Garcia was all smiles for the photo op, wearing her long, dark locks down and curled in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

To promote the cause, Garcia rocked a black graphic t-shirt and a pair of tight, ripped jeans that fit her like a glove. To match her tee, the weather girl rocked a pair of black lace-up combat boots that had a small heel. The beauty also held a microphone in her right hand as it appeared as though she was doing some reporting. The post has only been live on her page for under an hour but it’s earning her a ton of attention from fans already.

So far, the stunning shot has racked up over 7,000 likes in addition to dozens of comments. About half of the comments were in English and the other half in Spanish and while some of Garcia’s fans took to the post to let her know that she looks beautiful, countless others raved over her charity work. A few more didn’t have any words to express their thoughts and commented using emoji instead.

“You are, Adorable!!!,” one of Garcia’s fans commented on the shot, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“Yanet have fun love G,” another chimed in along with a black heart emoji.

“Follow me please.” a third fan pleaded, trying to get Garcia to notice.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty stunned in another red-hot look, that time in a tight-fitting workout outfit alongside fitness trainer Melissa Alcantara and fellow influencer Sommer Ray. In the shot, the three all struck a pose while clad in leggings and tiny tops that showed off their gorgeous figures to promote a fitness app. Not surprisingly, the photo racked up over 206,000 likes and well over 500 comments.