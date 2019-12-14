Jojo Babie Stuns In Sheer Bodysuit For Graffiti-Themed Snap: ‘I Wanna Tell You A Secret’

Jojo Babie left little to the imagination in a sheer bodysuit as she posed next to a wall full of graffiti for her most recent Instagram photo, which was posted to her account on Saturday morning.

In the sexy snapshot, Jojo rocked a skimpy black bodysuit that boasted mostly sheer material and flaunted her ample bust, toned arms, tiny waist, and curvy booty while also putting her long legs on full display in front of the purple, blue, orange, pink, and yellow street art.

The voluptuous model wore her long, blond hair in waves that brushed over her shoulder as she ran her hand through her locks while giving a steamy stare into the camera. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner.

Jojo added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a dark pink lipstick to complete her glam look, which she accessorized with black leather heels while posing seductively with her arms over her head and one knee in the air.

In the caption of the photo, Jojo tells her fans that the bodysuit was made by FashionNova, and then gets flirty by revealing that she wants to “tell” a “secret.”

Meanwhile, the model’s over 9 million followers couldn’t get enough of the sultry photo and showed their love for the snap by clicking the like button more than 19,000 times and leaving over 920 comments in less than an hour after it went live on the social media site.

“Gorgeous BABE. You can Tell a secret anytime looking like that and very Beautiful,” one of Jojo’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Red bottoms for that bottom. Love the graffiti,” another admirer gushed over the model.

Loading...

“Your so beautiful. I’m always speechless when I see your pictures,” a third comment read.

“Lovely lady, you make me wish I was several years younger!” a fourth social media user said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jojo put on a raunchy display just days before her sheer bodysuit photo as she snapped a selfie wearing some black leather lingerie that laced up the back and put all of her hourglass curves in the spotlight.

That photo was also a popular upload among Jojo Babie’s millions of fans and has raked in more than 114,000 likes and over 2,500 comments for the model to date.